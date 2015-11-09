* Opinions of court advises tend to reflect final decision
* Carbon market not expected to react
* Case closely watched by industry
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Nov 9 A top EU court adviser will on
Thursday deliver an opinion on whether the European Commission's
calculations to decide free carbon allowances are legal, in a
case brought by refiners OMV, Esso Italiana and
big chemical firms.
Analysts say the case is unlikely to affect prices on the EU
Emissions Trading System (ETS), at least in the immediate term,
because it will not change the overall number of allowances on
the market.
However, the principle of how free permits are given to
energy-intensive industry is contested and any ruling could have
implications for future allocations of free permits for firms
considered at risk of leaving Europe because of extra energy
costs resulting from the ETS.
The legal challenge was brought by a group of refiners and
chemical companies including DOW Benelux, Borealis
Polyolefine, OMV Refining & Marketing, Esso Italiana
and Api Raffineria di Ancona.
In linked cases begun in the national courts of Austria,
Italy and the Netherlands and referred to the top EU court in
Luxembourg, the companies challenge a complex calculation, known
as the "correction factor", carried out by the European
Commission to determine allocations of free allowances.
Through the application of the correction factor, they say a
smaller number of emission allowances was allocated to them than
they believe they are entitled to.
The advocate general will deliver only an opinion on
Thursday, but such opinions are in a majority of cases accurate
predictions of the final outcome.
That decision, which is likely to be several months later,
will be final with no right of appeal.
Officially, neither side will comment on active legal
proceedings.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, one EU source said an
irony of the case was that even if the energy-intensive
industries win their arguments, they will not necessarily
receive more carbon allowances.
Trevor Sikorski, an analyst at London-based Energy Aspects,
said the outcome of the case would be unlikely to impact carbon
market prices on the ETS.
"Any increase in free allocation would result in a reduction
in auction volumes - so the impact would be less industrial
buying and potentially more (industrial) selling but that would
be offset with the reduction in (auctioning) volumes," he said.
The correction factor argument applies only to the period to
2020. After that, free allocations to energy-intensive industry
will be determined under new rules following decisions on
proposed EU reforms to how the ETS is managed.
