FRANKFURT Jan 13 Frankfurt prosecutors said
they have charged a British man with having been a member of a
gang involved in fraudulent trading of carbon permits and
evading about 58 million euros ($62.7 million) of taxes.
The move is part of an investigation relating to so-called
carousel trades made in 2009 and 2010, in which buyers imported
emissions permits in one European Union country without paying
value-added tax (VAT) and then sold them to each other, adding
VAT to the price and generating tax refunds when no tax had been
paid.
The 35-year-old Briton used his Munich-based company to act
as a middle-man in such trades, at the bidding of the carbon
trading gang's masterminds, the Frankfurt prosecutor's office
said in a statement on Wednesday.
He turned himself in to the police at Frankfurt airport last
September and has been held in custody since.
A Frankfurt court has so far sentenced 10 people to prison
terms ranging from two years and nine months to almost eight
years for their involvement in carbon trading scandals, which
European police agency Europol has estimated cost EU governments
more than 5 billion euros in lost revenues.
One of the alleged masterminds of the scheme, a 57-year-old
Briton, is still in custody in Germany in connection with
suspected evasion of taxes worth 136 million euros, after he was
arrested in Las Vegas and later extradited to Germany.
Also, Frankfurt prosecutors in August indicted seven current
and one former employee of Deutsche Bank in
connection with its carbon fraud investigations.
($1 = 0.9244 euros)
