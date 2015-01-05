Jan 5 Carbures Europe SA

* Restarts trading down 74 percent to 1.3 euros per share after revising first-half earnings

* Trading suspended on Oct. 8 at 5.32 euros per share

* The carbon fibre manufacturer said late on Friday it expects to report a full-year loss after a full audit halved its sales figures for the first six months of the year