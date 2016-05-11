BRIEF-Nafais Holding sells stake in Educational Holding Group
* Sells entire stake representing 80.5 million shares in Educational Holding to Boubyan Petrochemical at 300 fils per share Source: (http://bit.ly/2ri4Xdr) Further company coverage:
May 11 Carchs Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says it to repurchase up to 1.2 million shares, representing 5.23 pct of outstanding
* Says share repurchase up to 500 million yen in total
* Says repurchase period from May 12 to Sep. 23
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/4kxbGO
* The Buckle Inc reports first quarter net income and announces the planned retirement of senior vice president of finance and chief financial officer