UPDATE 2-VW brand recovery helps to power Volkswagen profit rise
* VW shares jump 3.7 pct after unscheduled statement (Adds further company comment on VW brand earnings, analyst comments, details)
LONDON May 1 British greeting cards retailer Card Factory has priced its initial public offering (IPO) at 225-300 pence a share, two sources told Reuters on Thursday.
Card Factory said last week that it was planning to raise 90 million pounds ($152 million) in new shares. A source told Reuters that the company could sell a further 160 million pounds in secondary shares, valuing the company at up to 1 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.5922 British Pounds) (Reporting by Freya Berry. Editing by Kirstin Ridley.)
* VW shares jump 3.7 pct after unscheduled statement (Adds further company comment on VW brand earnings, analyst comments, details)
* Post stands by 2017 outlook; Shares down 2 pct (Adds Post CEO comments, share activity)