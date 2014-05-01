(Corrects lower end of price range to 225 pence from 250 pence)

* Prices IPO at 225-300 pence per share

* Price range gives firm an equity value of 764-954 mln stg

By Freya Berry

LONDON, May 1 British greeting cards retailer Card Factory is set to sell around 400 million pounds ($676 million) of shares in a stock market listing, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday, the latest in a string of UK retail flotations.

Card Factory has priced its initial public offering at 225-300 pence a share, the sources said, which would give the company an equity value of 764-954 million pounds ($1.3-$1.6 billion) after its market debut.

The offer consists of 90 million pounds of new shares being sold by the company and 310 million being sold by existing shareholders, the sources said.

European private equity owner Charterhouse is aiming for a minimum of 40 percent of Card Factory's shares to be listed, with an option to for up to 50 percent if there is strong demand.

Card Factory declined to comment.

The card company, which targets the value end of the market, is following hot on the heels of retailers such as KKR-backed Poundland, which floated last month.

($1 = 0.5919 British Pounds) (Reporting by Freya Berry; Editing by Kirstin Ridley and Mark Potter)