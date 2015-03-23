VIENNA, March 23 Austrian credit card group Card Complete Service Bank AG intends to buy UniCredit Bank Austria's DC Bank AG unit, the Federal Competition Authority said on its website on Monday.

It gave no financial terms for the purchase of Bank Austria's 99.94 percent stake in DC Bank, which markets Diners Club cards in Austria, Germany, Poland, and the Czech and Slovak republics as well as the Austrian Miles & More MasterCard.

Card Complete, owned by a syndicate of banks, calls itself the leading Austrian credit card player with more than 1.3 million Visa and MasterCard cardholders and a nationwide network of acceptance points. It also issues Japanese JCB credit cards.

(Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by Louise Heavens)