VIENNA, March 23 Austrian credit card group
Card Complete Service Bank AG intends to buy UniCredit Bank
Austria's DC Bank AG unit, the Federal Competition
Authority said on its website on Monday.
It gave no financial terms for the purchase of Bank
Austria's 99.94 percent stake in DC Bank, which markets Diners
Club cards in Austria, Germany, Poland, and the Czech and Slovak
republics as well as the Austrian Miles & More MasterCard.
Card Complete, owned by a syndicate of banks, calls itself
the leading Austrian credit card player with more than 1.3
million Visa and MasterCard cardholders and a
nationwide network of acceptance points. It also issues Japanese
JCB credit cards.
(Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by Louise Heavens)