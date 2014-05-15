May 15 Card Factory IPO-CARD.L:
* Based on offer price, market capitalisation of company at
commencement of conditional dealings will be 766.6 million
pounds
* Announces successful pricing of its initial public
offering ( "IPO" or "offer") of 131,834,049 ordinary shares at
225 pence per ordinary share
* Will receive 90 million pounds of gross proceeds from
offer
* Offer is expected to raise gross proceeds of 206.6 million
pounds for selling shareholders,, and 236.3 million pounds
assuming exercise of over-allotment option in full
* Conditional dealings will commence on London Stock
Exchange at 8.00 a.m. Today under ticker "card"
