WASHINGTON, March 16 A U.S. appeals court
allowed the government to suspend Cardinal Health Inc's
license to distribute potentially addictive drugs from a Florida
facility, part of the Drug Enforcement Administration's battle
against prescription drug abuse.
The appeals court had previously granted an emergency stay
of Cardinal's suspension, but on Friday the court said Cardinal
did not satisfy the "stringent requirements" for a stay pending
a review from the court.
Cardinal, one of the nation's largest drug distributors,
said it would continue to meet customers' needs by shipping from
other distribution centers.
The company is appealing a lower court ruling from February
in favor of the DEA.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia said
it would hear oral arguments in September, and asked both sides
to submit more information.
Independently, an administrative hearing on Cardinal's
Lakeland, Florida license is scheduled to begin at the DEA on
April 3. That process could take as long as a year to play out
as both sides present their case.
The DEA had initially suspended Cardinal's Florida license
on Feb. 3 because of concerns Cardinal was not adequately
monitoring its customers for inappropriate dispensing of
prescription drugs.
It said Cardinal knew or should have known that four of its
customers, including two CVS Caremark Corp pharmacies,
were inappropriately filling prescriptions for oxycodone, which
can be highly addictive.
The DEA also sought to prevent CVS from selling controlled
drugs at the two Florida stores, although an appeals court
issued a temporary stay on the suspension on Wednesday.
Prescription drug abuse has surged in the United States,
eclipsing the abuse of most illicit drugs, including heroin and
cocaine. The DEA has sought to make drug wholesalers play a
bigger role in fighting the problem.
But distributors such as Cardinal argue they are unfairly
targeted because it is easier for the DEA to attack a
distributor than the thousands of doctors who write the
prescriptions.
The case is Cardinal Health Inc v. Justice Department et al
in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia
Circuit, No. 12-5061.