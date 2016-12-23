BRIEF-PennyMac Mortgage says co through 2 units entered amendment to master repurchase agreement
* Pennymac mortgage investment-on may 23 co through 2 units entered amendment to master repurchase agreement, dated as of october 14, 2016
NEW YORK Dec 23 A Cardinal Health Inc unit has agreed to pay $10 million to resolve claims that it failed to report to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration suspiciously large orders of addictive painkillers by New York-area pharmacies.
The settlement with New York City-based pharmaceutical distributor Kinray LLC was disclosed in papers filed late on Thursday in Manhattan federal court. It came amid efforts by U.S. authorities to combat the nation's opioid drug epidemic. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York Editing by W Simon)
* entered deal with Hyundai Motor UK to provide payment technology services to Hyundai Motor UK's online car buying platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: