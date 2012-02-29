Feb 29 A key court ruling is expected on
Wednesday in an ongoing battle between Cardinal Health Inc
and the Drug Enforcement Administration over how best to
fight prescription drug abuse - one that could affect Cardinal's
business for the next year.
A federal judge will decide whether to extend a temporary
restraining order that has blocked a DEA move to suspend
Cardinal's license to distribute potentially addictive medicines
from its facility in Lakeland, Florida.
The ruling by Judge Reggie Walton of the U.S. District Court
for the District of Columbia will determine whether Cardinal can
continue distributing from Lakeland, which serves about 2,700
customers, as it pleads its case over the next year to a judge
within the DEA.
The case comes as prescription drug abuse has surged in the
United States, eclipsing the abuse of most illicit drugs,
including heroin and cocaine.
Distributors such as Cardinal argue they are unfairly
targeted because it is easier for the DEA to attack a
distributor than the thousands of doctors who write the
prescriptions.
"Over the past four years, while we have stopped shipping
controlled medicines to over 300 pharmacies, the majority of
those pharmacies still retain their DEA registrations," said
Debbie Mitchell, a Cardinal spokeswoman.
"We truly believe that the vast majority of our customers
are healthcare professionals of the highest integrity and that
effectively addressing prescription drug abuse requires a very
different approach than the DEA's methods for fighting illicit
drugs."
For its part, the DEA argues distributors have an obligation
to ensure none of the controlled drugs that go out their doors
land in the wrong hands.
Every entity that handles controlled narcotics, from
physician to pharmacy to manufacturer, must register with the
DEA and the agency says each entity must monitor the next.
Special Agent Gary Boggs of the DEA's Office of Diversion
Control said the accountability expected of distributors is
built into the 1970 Controlled Substances Act that allows
companies such as Cardinal to sell such medicines in the first
place.
"The way it is structured sets up checks and balances in the
system that require registrants in the chain to check on each
other," Boggs said in a recent interview.
Distributors, he said, are required to design systems that
detect suspicious orders, which DEA claims Cardinal failed to
do.
Cardinal contests this claim, saying it has set up one of
the best diversion control systems in the industry. CEO George
Barrett told analysts on a conference call after the DEA's
suspension order that the company took significant steps to
rebuild its systems and hire new personnel after DEA suspended
the license at the same facility in 2007.
FIGHTING ABUSE
DEA ordered the current suspension on Feb. 3, saying
Cardinal knew, or should have known, that four of its customers,
including two CVS Caremark Corp pharmacies, were
inappropriately filling prescriptions for the painkiller
oxycodone.
Cardinal, one of the country's largest healthcare
distributors, said it had already cut off supplies to two of the
pharmacies before the DEA's suspension order. It cut supplies to
the remaining two pharmacies as soon as the DEA issued its
order.
"We remain unequivocally committed to fighting prescription
drug abuse and have made every effort to develop a best practice
anti-diversion program based on the information we have as a
distributor," said Mitchell.
Nonetheless, the DEA argues that, if Cardinal is allowed to
retain its license to ship controlled substances from this
facility, it would present an "imminent danger" to the public.
Cardinal vigorously contests this, saying the affected
pharmacies are no longer allowed to dispense controlled drugs
and can therefore no longer pose a danger.
Whether Cardinal ultimately is allowed to keep its license
will be determined at an administrative hearing scheduled to
begin on April 3rd. That process could take as long as a year to
play out as both sides present their cases to a judge within the
DEA. The judge will then make a recommendation to the DEA's
administrator, Michele Leonhart, who will make a ruling.
Leonhart may follow the recommendation of the administrator
or she may not. Leonhart signed the initial order to suspend
Cardinal's license.
In the meantime, Wednesday's hearing will determine whether
Cardinal can keep its license while the administrative hearing
plays itself out.
On Feb. 3, Judge Walton ruled that an emergency restraining
order granted at the time the DEA issued its suspension order
should be extended. On Feb. 13, the judge said he wanted both
sides to present more information before deciding whether to
uphold the restraining order.
On Wednesday, he could extend the restraining order pending
the outcome of the administrative hearing. Or he could lift the
restraining order, in which case Cardinal would be forced to
cease shipments of controlled substances from its Lakeland
facility. He could also delay the process and set another
hearing.
The case is Cardinal Health Inc. V. Holder, U.S. District
Court, District of Columbia, No. 12-185.