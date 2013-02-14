Feb 14 Drug wholesaler Cardinal Health Inc said it plans to acquire Assuramed, a privately held direct-to-home medical supply distributor, for about $2.07 billion.

The acquisition will be financed with $1.3 billion in new senior unsecured notes and cash, and is expected to close by early April.

Cardinal Health said the deal would add 2 cents to 3 cents per share to adjusted earnings fiscal 2013 if the deal closes in early April.

The company estimates the deal would add at least 18 cents per share to adjusted earnings in fiscal 2014.