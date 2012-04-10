April 10 Cardinal Health Inc has named a
former longtime Johnson & Johnson executive as the new
head for its $9 billion medical products and services business,
the U.S. pharmaceutical wholesaler said on Tuesday.
Donald Casey replaces Mike Lynch, who Cardinal said was
leaving to pursue his ambition to lead a company of his own in
the Chicago area. Lynch will stay on at Cardinal on a part-time
basis through September.
The medical segment for which Casey assumes responsibility
includes medical and surgical products and services for
hospitals, physician offices and other healthcare providers, and
represents about 9 percent of Cardinal's $103 billion in overall
annual revenue.
Casey joins Cardinal from the Gary and Mary West Wireless
Health Institute, a nonprofit research organization where he
served as the organization's first chief executive.
Prior to West Health, Casey spent 24 years at J&J, most
recently as a member of the company's executive committee and
chairman of the business that included cardiovascular,
diagnostic, diabetes and vision products.
Casey will report to Cardinal CEO George Barrett.