* Ardelyx inc files for mixed shelf of up to $250 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ptE31A) Further company coverage:
Sept 15 Cardio3 Biosciences SA :
* Receives approval for the continuation of its chart-1 phase III clinical trial from the data safety and monitoring board for C-Cure and C-Cath Source text: bit.ly/1qQmEJt Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)
* Alere Inc - on April 24, co entered into third amendment, dated as of April 24, to secured credit agreement, dated as of June 18, 2015