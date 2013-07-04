* Shares at bottom of 16.65 to 19.00 euro range
BRUSSELS, July 4 Belgian heart drug specialist
Cardio3 BioSciences priced its initial public offering
(IPO) at 16.65 euros ($21.50)per share, the EuroNext exchange
said on its website on Thursday, at the bottom of the range it
had hoped for.
When the company announced the sale of 1.3 million new
shares last month, it had hopes to sell them for between 16.65
to 19.00 euros.
The company was not immediately available to confirm the
number and has yet to issue a statement detailing the number of
shares it has sold or the amount it has raised in the IPO.
The flotation follows a slew of successful IPOs of biotech
companies in the United States, driven by an improving flow of
new drugs getting to market and a broad rally in the public
biotech sector.
The Cardio3 flotation comes after Belgium's postal service
bpost last month became the first major listing in
Brussels in over three years.
Cardio3 has a large-scale trial running in Europe for
C-Cure, its treatment for heart failure using cell regeneration
technology. It hopes to use the IPO cash to fund the European
trial and get clearance to start a study in the United States.
Last month, Netherlands-based Prosensa Holding traded
up nearly 50 percent after it launched a flotation in the United
States, which raised $78 million.
($1 = 0.7744 euros)
(Reporting By Ben Deighton; editing by Robin Emmott)