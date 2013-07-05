BRUSSELS, July 5 Shares of Belgian biotech group Cardio3 opened 5.95 percent above their IPO price of 16.65 euros per share on Friday.

The heart disease specialist raised 23 million euros ($29.70 million) by selling about 1.4 million shares, valuing the total company at 102 million euros, the group said late on Thursday. ($1 = 0.7744 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)