BRIEF-Shenzhen Neptunus Bioengineering's unit to buy stake in pharma firm for 410 mln yuan
* Says unit plans to buy 80 percent stake in Shandong-based pharma firm for 410 million yuan ($59.47 million)
May 19 Cardio3 Biosciences Sa :
* Cardio3 Biosciences signs first sales contract for C-Cathez
* Has entered into a trade agreement with Viromed Co Ltd for use of Cardio3 Biosciences' catheter C-Cathez in development of Viromed's VM202-CAD product in Korea
* Financial terms were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says unit plans to buy 80 percent stake in Shandong-based pharma firm for 410 million yuan ($59.47 million)
* Q1 profit before tax of 236.7 million naira versus 41.9 million naira year ago