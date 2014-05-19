May 19 Cardio3 Biosciences Sa :

* Cardio3 Biosciences signs first sales contract for C-Cathez

* Has entered into a trade agreement with Viromed Co Ltd for use of Cardio3 Biosciences' catheter C-Cathez in development of Viromed's VM202-CAD product in Korea

* Financial terms were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: