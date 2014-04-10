BRIEF-Biosynex FY operating profit up at 0.8 million euros
* FY operating profit of 0.8 million euros ($870,000.00) versus loss of 0.3 million euros year ago
April 10 Cardio3 Biosciences SA :
* Receives authorization to enroll patients in Ireland in its phase III clinical trial chart-1
* Chart-1 trial represents world's first phase III trial for a pre-programmed cellular therapy for treatment of heart failure
* Ireland is ninth country to have authorized this unique study, which aims to treat ischemic congestive heart failure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 27 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday it has approved Bayer AG's drug Stivarga to treat liver cancer, the such approval in nearly a decade.