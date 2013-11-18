BRIEF-Imperial Metals becomes sole owner of Huckleberry
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
Nov 18 Cardiome Pharma Corp : * Carcor Investment Holdings LLC announces acquisition of 2,481,596 common
shares of Cardiome Pharma Corp * Carcor Investment Holdings LLC - purchased shares represent about 16.6% of outstanding common shares of Cardiome following completion of deal * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: