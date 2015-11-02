(Adds details, shares)
Nov 2 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said on
Monday it bought privately held drug developer Cardioxyl
Pharmaceuticals Inc in a deal worth up to $2.07 billion, to gain
access to a heart failure treatment.
Bristol-Myers said Cardioxyl's CXL-1427, which is in
mid-stage studies, would add to its basket of heart treatments
that include three experimental treatments in early- and
mid-stage studies.
At least 5.1 million Americans suffer from heart failure,
for which there is no cure, according to the Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention.
CXL-1427 works by releasing the chemical compound nitroxyl
and relaxing the heart muscle, helping it expand and improving
blood flow, Bristol-Myers said in a statement.
The company said it would pay up $300 million upfront and
that it expected the deal to hurt full-year profit by 12 cents
per share.
Bristol-Myers shares closed at $65.95 on Friday.
