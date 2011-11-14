Nov 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 11, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT

(RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akanksha Automobile ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned (Rudrapur) Pvt Ltd Hbl Power Systems Ltd ST Bk Facility CARE A2+ 5290 Revised

from CARE

A1 Pipavav Defence And Offshore Financial Strength Grade 3 - Assigned Engineering Co Ltd Grading Universal Construction ST Bk Facility CARE A3 200 Reaffirmed Machinery & Equipment Ltd. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akanksha Automobile LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 38.7 Assigned (Rudrapur) Pvt Ltd Hbl Power Systems Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BBB+ 6653.9 Revised

Indian Railway Finance Market Borrowing CARE AAA 46700 Reaffirmed Corporation Programme Indian Railway Finance Market Borrowing CARE AAA 52400 Reaffirmed Corporation Programme Indian Railway Finance Market Borrowing CARE AAA 72000 Reaffirmed Corporation Programme Indian Railway Finance Market Borrowing CARE AAA 91700 Reaffirmed Corporation Programme Indian Railway Finance Market Borrowing CARE AAA 91200 Reaffirmed Corporation Programme Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CLSS 7 Trust 2011 A+ (SO) 1500 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CLSS 8 Trust 2011 A+ (SO) 1000 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CLSS 9 Trust 2011 A+ (SO) 1000 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CLSS 10 Trust 2011 A+ (SO) 1500 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CLSS 11 Trust 2011 A+ (SO) 1500 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CLSS 12 Trust 2011 A+ (SO) 1500 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CLSS 13 Trust 2011 A+ (SO) 1500 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CLSS 14 Trust 2011 A+ (SO) 1500 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CLSS 4 Trust 2011 A+ (SO) 1500 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CLSS 5 Trust 2011 A+ (SO) 1500 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CLSS 6 Trust 2011 A+ (SO) 1000 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CLSS 6 Trust 2010 A+ (SO) 1009.7 Reaffirmed Panchdeep Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 12000 Assigned Panchdeep Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 110.4 Assigned Pvt Ltd Universal Construction LT Bk Facility CARE BBB- 354.4 Reaffirmed Machinery & Equipment Ltd.