Nov 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 14, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT

(RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Duplex Board Mills ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed ATC Tires Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 833.3 Revised

from A3 Gujarat Jhm Hotels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 5 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs.2 cr Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd CP CARE A1 100 Assigned J B Rolling Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 71.5 Assigned Jaypee Sports International Non-fund Based ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2000 Reaffirmed Shree Bharka Synthetics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 7.5 Suspended Sksml Direct Assignment Assignee Payouts CARE A1+ (SO) Withdrawn Apr'11 II Vigyan Bharati Charitable ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned Trust LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aermid Healthcare (India) LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1470 Assigned Pvt. Ltd Agarwal Duplex Board Mills LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 92.6 Reaffirmed ATC Tires Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 4564.4 Revised

BBB Bengal Aerotropolis Projects LT Bk Fac -TL CARE BBB- 2800 Assigned Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds CARE A 1000 Assigned Gujarat Jhm Hotels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 462.1 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs.68.26 cr J B Rolling Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 508.7 Assigned Jaypee Sports International FB LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 11500 Reaffirmed Jaypee Sports International Non-fund Based LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1000 Reaffirmed Jupiter Lifeline Hospitals LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 118.1 Revised

BBB- Jupiter Lifeline Hospitals Long-TL (outstanding as CARE BBB 648.8 Revised

Jupiter Lifeline Hospitals ST Bk Fac 15 Withdrawn L&T Infrastructure Finance Infrastructure Bonds CARE AA+ 11000 Assigned Company Ltd Shree Bharka (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 111.5 Suspended Shree Bharka Synthetics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 190.3 Suspended Vigyan Bharati Charitable LT Bk Fac CARE BB 422.7 Assigned Trust -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.