Nov 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of November 14, 2011.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agarwal Duplex Board Mills ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed
ATC Tires Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 833.3 Revised
from A3
Gujarat Jhm Hotels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 5 Reaffirmed
reduced from Rs.2 cr
Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd CP CARE A1 100 Assigned
J B Rolling Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 71.5 Assigned
Jaypee Sports International Non-fund Based ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2000 Reaffirmed
Shree Bharka Synthetics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 7.5 Suspended
Sksml Direct Assignment Assignee Payouts CARE A1+ (SO) Withdrawn
Apr'11 II
Vigyan Bharati Charitable ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned
Trust
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aermid Healthcare (India) LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1470 Assigned
Pvt. Ltd
Agarwal Duplex Board Mills LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 92.6 Reaffirmed
ATC Tires Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 4564.4 Revised
from CARE
BBB
Bengal Aerotropolis Projects LT Bk Fac -TL CARE BBB- 2800 Assigned
Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds CARE A 1000 Assigned
Gujarat Jhm Hotels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 462.1 Reaffirmed
reduced from Rs.68.26 cr
J B Rolling Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 508.7 Assigned
Jaypee Sports International FB LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 11500 Reaffirmed
Jaypee Sports International Non-fund Based LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1000 Reaffirmed
Jupiter Lifeline Hospitals LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 118.1 Revised
from CARE
BBB-
Jupiter Lifeline Hospitals Long-TL (outstanding as CARE BBB 648.8 Revised
on Aug 31, 2011) from CARE
BBB-
Jupiter Lifeline Hospitals ST Bk Fac 15 Withdrawn
L&T Infrastructure Finance Infrastructure Bonds CARE AA+ 11000 Assigned
Company Ltd
Shree Bharka (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 111.5 Suspended
Shree Bharka Synthetics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 190.3 Suspended
Vigyan Bharati Charitable LT Bk Fac CARE BB 422.7 Assigned
Trust
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
