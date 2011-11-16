Nov 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 15, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT

(RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acme Fabrik Plast Co ST Bk Fac CARE A3 10 Assigned Atul Ltd. CP* CARE A1+ 250 Reaffirmed *Atul has given an undertaking to keep the sanctioned fund-based working capital limits unutilized to the extent of the proposed CPs of Rs.25 cr. The Bank limits to the extent of Rs.25 crore will be kept unutilized throughout the tenure of the instrument. This rating is in lieu of the earlier rating for CP which was carved out of working capital limits. Bhushan Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 51250 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 4180 cr Bhushan Steel Ltd CP/STD* CARE A1+ 13000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 1000 cr; *Carved out of sanctioned working capital limits Century Tiles Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 13.5 Reaffirmed Cipla Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 17235 Reaffirmed Flamingo Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ST Bk Fac (Non Fund CARE A3 130 Reaffirmed

Based) Jsw Ispat Steel Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 46600 Assigned Kyori Oremin Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1050 Revised

A4+ enhanced from Rs 56 cr Medi Assist India Tpa Pvt Ltd.ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Pch Retail Ltd. IPO Grade CARE IPO Grade 3 Assigned Shivagrico Implements Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 9 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acme Fabrik Plast Co LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 119.6 Assigned Anil Ltd. LT secured NCD CARE A- 1000 Assigned Balaji Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 65 Assigned Bhushan Steel Ltd Subordinate Debt CARE A 1000 Reaffirmed Bhushan Steel Ltd Cumulative Redeemable PS CARE A 2250 Reaffirmed

(Series I) Bhushan Steel Ltd Cumulative Redeemable PS CARE A /A1 2000 Reaffirmed

(Series II) Bhushan Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 162398 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 12,574.1 cr Bhushan Steel Ltd NCD CARE A+ 4750 Reaffirmed Bhushan Steel Ltd Proposed NCD CARE A+ 10250 Assigned Century Tiles Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 95 Reaffirmed Cipla Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 686 Reaffirmed Flamingo Pharmaceuticals Ltd. LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 1025.6 Reaffirmed Flamingo Pharmaceuticals Ltd. LT Bk Fac (Foreign CARE BBB- 63.3 Reaffirmed

Currency TL) Flamingo Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Long/ST Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB- /A3 620 Reaffirmed

Based) Jaypee Powergrid Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 7000 Reaffirmed Jsw Ispat Steel Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 65386.3 Assigned Kyori Oremin Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 250 Revised

N. J. Textile Industries Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 276.9 Reaffirmed Ltd. Orissa Steel Expressway Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 4071 Assigned Ltd. Shivagrico Implements Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 66.1 Reaffirmed Shri Tirupati Steel Cast Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 210 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.