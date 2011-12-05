Dec 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 2, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Excel Mercantile Pvt Ltd Short-TL Fac CARE A4+ 250 Assigned Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 300 Reaffirmed Indus League Clothing Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 380 Assigned R K Metal & Plastic Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Assigned Surya Boards Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Basai Steels & Power Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB/PR4 Suspended Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds CARE A 50 Assigned Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1490 Revised from CARE BBB Gujarat State Energy Generation Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- Assigned Gujarat State Energy Generation Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE Assigned A2+ Indus League Clothing Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1480 Assigned Indus League Clothing Ltd TL CARE BBB 188 Assigned R K Metal & Plastic Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 65 Assigned Ray Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 38.5 Assigned Ray Engineering Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 350 Assigned /CARE A3 Shalimar Alloys Pvt Ltd Bk Fac D/PR5 Suspended Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCD CARE AA 1000 Assigned Sundaram Packaging India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 192.5 Suspended Surya Boards Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)