Dec 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 6, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andhra Pradesh Heavy Machinery & ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 20 Revised Engineering Ltd from CARE A2 enhanced from Rs.1 crore Electrotherm (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 6439 Revised from CARE A2 Hardik Industrial Corporation Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 90 Assigned Ltd Lambda Therapeutic Research Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 20 Reaffirmed Mahalaxmi Tmt Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1350 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs.7.50 crore UIC Corporation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 400 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andhra Pradesh Heavy Machinery & LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 140 Reaffirmed Engineering Ltd enhanced from Rs.11 crore Bhavnagar Energy Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 29940 Reaffirmed Electrotherm (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 11284 Revised from CARE BB Hardik Industrial Corporation Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 20 Assigned Ltd Hardik Industrial Corporation Pvt Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4+ 75 Assigned Ltd Lambda Therapeutic Research Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 627.6 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs.43.99 crore Lambda Therapeutic Research Ltd Bk Fac CARE A /A1 235 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs.18.50 crore Mahalaxmi Tmt Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 5948 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs.502.50 crore Mahalaxmi Tmt Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BB /A4 400 Reaffirmed MFL'S Assignment Of Receivables-Jan Assignee Payouts CARE AAA(SO) Withdrawn 09 MFL'S Assignment Of Receivables-Jan Second Loss Facility CARE BBB(SO) Withdrawn 09 Pallazzio Hotels & Leisure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 5300 Reaffirmed Sagar Wines Marketeers Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Sainath Estates Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac B+ Withdrawn UIC Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 20 Assigned Vital Constructions Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2700 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)