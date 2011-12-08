Dec 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 7, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ardent Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 203.9 Reaffirmed Export-Import Bank Of India ST CP Programme (CP) CARE A1+ - Assigned Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd. Proposed CP Issue CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Innoventive Industries Ltd. ST Bk Fac - CP CARE A1 2000 Assigned Carved out of CC Limits Innoventive Industries Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO) 250 Assigned Ketan Construction Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 500 Reaffirmed Kirby Building Systems India ST Bk Fac CARE A1 3150 Reaffirmed (Uttaranchal) Pvt. Ltd (enhanced from 185.00cr) Kirby Building Systems India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 3350 Reaffirmed (reduced from 388.10cr) Mass Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Semco Electric Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 395 Revised from CARE A1 Sonkamal Enterprises Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac (Non-fund CARE A4+ 330 Assigned Based) Timex Art Decor Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 90 Assigned Trf Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed (reduced from 145cr) Trf Ltd STD incl. CP@ CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed @ carved out of working capital limits Wonder Cement Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ardent Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1470.5 Reaffirmed Bandhan Financial Services Pvt. Ltd NCD (Series I - CARE A- 280 Reaffirmed Tranche I) Bandhan Financial Services Pvt. Ltd Proposed NCD (Series CARE A- 220 Reaffirmed I - Tranche II) Bandhan Financial Services Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 10000 Reaffirmed Bandhan Financial Services Pvt. Ltd Proposed Unsecured CARE BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed Subordinated Tier II bond Export-Import Bank Of India LT Bk Borrowing CARE AAA - Assigned Programme Export-Import Bank Of India LT CD Programme CARE AAA - Assigned Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd. Proposed TL / NCD CARE A+ 13542.6 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd. LT NCD CARE A+ 10000 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd. LT Bk Fac (BG) CARE A+ 1457.4 Reaffirmed Itnl Road Infrastructure LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2547.1 Reaffirmed Development Co Ltd. Jayalakshmi Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 190 Assigned Jyoti Vidyapeeth Trust LT Bk Fac* CARE BB+ 380.5 Assigned * includes proposed bank facility of Rs.11.50 crore toward term loan and Rs.1.32 crore toward overdraft limit Ketan Construction Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 228.9 Reaffirmed Ketan Construction Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 3250 Reaffirmed A3 Kirby Building Systems India LT Bk Fac CARE A- 525.5 Reaffirmed (Uttaranchal) Pvt. Ltd (enhanced from 30.09cr) Kirby Building Systems India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 620.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 79.69cr ) Laksiha Real Estate Ltd. NCD CARE A+ (SO) 750 Assigned Mass Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Revised from CARE BB+ Semco Electric Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 855 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.75.50 crore) Sonkamal Enterprises Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Assigned Sylvanus Properties Ltd NCD@ CARE A+ (SO) 1750 Assigned @ The NCD is backed by unconditional irrevocable corporate guaranteed from Indiabulls Real Estate Timex Art Decor Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 121.5 Assigned Trf Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 2200 Revised from CARE AA- (enhanced from 180cr) Trf Ltd LT (LT)/ ST (ST) Bk CARE A+/CARE 13800 Revised Fac A1+ from CARE AA-/CARE A1+ (enhanced from 1345cr) Wonder Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 7620 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 