Dec 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 8, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- C. Mahendra Exports Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1000 Assigned Electrosteel Castings Ltd ST debt (incl. CP)* CARE A1+ 3000 Assigned *By earmarking fund based working capital limits Electrosteel Castings Ltd ST debt (incl. CP)# CARE A1+ 1500 Assigned #The aggregate of Short Term Debt (including Commercial Paper) and other working capital borrowings should be within the assessed fund based working capital Jpl Industries Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Kesoram Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 4500 Reaffirmed Kesoram Industries Ltd Ongoing ST Debt CARE A1+ 4500 Reaffirmed (STD) programme (by earmarking the Bk limit) @ @ carved out of tied up bank limits Kesoram Industries Ltd Ongoing STD prog CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed (standalone) M. Sons Gems N Jjewellery Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Srei Sahaj E-Village Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1 (SO) 50 Reaffirmed Steel Authority Of India Ltd ST CP/ICD Programme CARE A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed Tebma Shipyard Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 5375 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ai Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 164.9 Assigned C. Mahendra Exports Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 10417.9 Assigned Gandhinagar Hotels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 116.1 Revised From CARE BB Golden Goenka Fincorp Ltd. Proposed Secured CARE BB- 500* Assigned Redeemable NCD * Including green shoe option of Rs.25 crore Havmor Ice Cream Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 349 Reaffirmed Ideal Institute Of Medical Science LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 150 Reaffirmed Society Ideal Institute Of Technology LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 215.6 Reaffirmed Society Jpl Industries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 352.2 Reaffirmed Kesoram Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 29522 Revised From CARE AA- Kesoram Industries Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ / A1 + 10000 Revised from CARE AA-/CARE A1+ M. Sons Gems N Jjewellery Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Reaffirmed Shroff Oil Manufacturing Co Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 Assigned Srei Sahaj E-Village Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 915.5 Reaffirmed Steel Authority Of India Ltd LT Bond Programme-I CARE AAA 60000 Reaffirmed Steel Authority Of India Ltd LT Bond Programme-II CARE AAA 30000 Reaffirmed Steel Authority Of India Ltd LT Public CARE AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Deposit Programme Steel Authority Of India Ltd GoI Guaranteed Bonds*CARE AAA (SO) 320 Reaffirmed *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee by the Ministry of Steel, Government of India (GoI Tebma Shipyard Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 4083.3 Assigned Union Bank Of India Lower Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Union Bank Of India Upper Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 12000 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.