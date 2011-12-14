Dec 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 13, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arvind Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 3663.4 Revised from CARE A3+ Escorts Heart Institute & Research ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Centre Ltd Fatehpuria Transformers & ST Bk Fac CARE A4 260 Assigned Switchgears Pvt Ltd Fortis Healthcare (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1725 Reaffirmed International Hospital Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 35 Revised from CARE A1+ Pg Foils Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1 50 Reaffirmed Siro Clinpharm Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 100 Revised from CARE A2+ Steelsmith Continental ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 60 Assigned Manufacturing Pvt Ltd The Indian Hotels Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1700 Reaffirmed Venkatesh Logistics Pvt. Ltd. ST / LT Bk Fac CARE A4+ 250 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Airmid Aviation Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE A+ (SO) 935.3 Reaffirmed @ The long-term bank facilities are backed by unconditional irrevocable corporate guarantee from Indiabulls Real Estate Limited (IBREL) and Letter of Comfort issued by Indiabulls Financial Services Limited (IBFSL). Arvind Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 8068 Revised from CARE BBB+ Arvind Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 5246.7 Revised A2+ from CARE BBB+ / CARE A3+ Classic Networks Pvt. Ltd. LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 600 Assigned A3 Fatehpuria Transformers & LT Bk Fac CARE BB 120.4 Assigned Switchgears Pvt Ltd Fortis Healthcare (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 400 Revised from CARE AA- Fortis Healthcare (India) Ltd NCDs CARE A+ 2500 Revised from CARE AA- Indiabulls Power Ltd FB LT Bk Fac * CARE BBB 34060 Reaffirmed *Long-term loan facility includes a sub-limit of Rs.2,480 crore of LC facility Indiabulls Power Ltd Non-fund Based LT Bk CARE BBB 9250 Reaffirmed Fac Indiabulls Realtech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 15420 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Realtech Ltd Non-fund Based LT Bk CARE BBB 3300 Reaffirmed Fac International Hospital Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 162.3 Revised from CARE A+ N Ranga Rao & Sons LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 565 Assigned N Ranga Rao & Sons LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 435 Assigned A3 National Bank For Agriculture And LT Instruments CARE AAA 213856 Reaffirmed Rural Development Pg Foils Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 433.8 Reaffirmed Pg Foils Ltd. LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE A1 250 Reaffirmed Prem Cables Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 350 Reaffirmed Prem Cables Pvt Ltd LT / ST Fac CARE A- 300 Reaffirmed (SO)/CARE A1 (SO) Siro Clinpharm Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 247 Revised from CARE A- Steelsmith Continental LT Bk Fac CARE BB 616.8 Assigned Manufacturing Pvt Ltd The Indian Hotels Co. Ltd LT NCD CARE AA+ 12500 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 950 crore) The Indian Hotels Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Venkatesh Logistics Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 550 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.