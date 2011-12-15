Dec 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 14, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Caparo Maruti Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 25 Reaffirmed Caparo Maruti Ltd CP(carved out CARE A1+ 125 Assigned of working capital Limits) Dishman Pharmaceuticals And ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 3248.2 Revised Chemicals Ltd From CARE A1 Dishman Pharmaceuticals And STD (Including CP) CARE A2+ 200 Revised Chemicals Ltd From CARE A1 Elin Electronics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 95 Reaffirmed Future Capital ST debt programme CARE A1+ 9000 Reaffirmed Hdfc Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 102410 Assigned Jsl Architecture Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 250 Revised From CARE A4+ Kec International Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 63500 Reaffirmed Leiner Shoes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 162.5 Assigned Loop Mobile (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1000 Reaffirmed Pest Control (India) Pvt. Ltd ST Non-fund Based Bk CARE A1 25 Reaffirmed Fac The India Cements Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 5241.4 Reaffirmed The India Cements Ltd ST NCD CARE A1+ 2000 Assigned The India Cements Ltd CP (Carved out CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Of working-capital limits ) The India Cements Ltd CP CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Subordinate Debt CARE AA 2500 Assigned Issue Bharat Steel Rolling Mills LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ Suspended Caparo Maruti Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 905.6 Reaffirmed Dish Tv (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA (SO) 4138.7 Reaffirmed Dish Tv (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA (SO) 605 Reaffirmed Dish Tv (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 11740 Revised From CARE BBB- Dishman Pharmaceuticals And LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2131.6 Revised Chemicals Ltd From CARE A+ Dishman Pharmaceuticals And NCD CARE A- 1500 Revised Chemicals Ltd From CARE A+ Dishman Pharmaceuticals And LT /Short- termBk CARE A-/CARE 250 Revised Chemicals Ltd Fac A2+ from CARE A+/ CARE A1 Elin Electronics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 472.2 Reaffirmed Future Capital LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 7250 Revised (Fundbased CC From CARE A+ limits) Future Capital LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 15250 Revised (Termloans) From CARE A+ Future Capital NCD CARE AA- 6000 Revised From CARE A+ Hdfc Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 179217.9 Assigned Jsl Architecture Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 4594 Revised From CARE BB+ Kec International Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 13179.6 Reaffirmed Loop Mobile (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 52820 Reaffirmed Magma Fincorp Ltd Proposed Unsecured CARE AA 2200 Assigned Subordinated Tier II debt issue (Series VI) Minerva Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac-Termloan CARE B+ 3132.8 Revised From CARE BB+ Pest Control (India) Pvt. Ltd LT FB Bk Fac CARE A 191.4 Reaffirmed Punjab And Sind Bank Lower Tier II Bonds CARE AA+ 8750 Reaffirmed Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Finance NCD CARE AA+ 3000 Assigned Ltd. The India Cements Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 18161.9 Reaffirmed The India Cements Ltd Non Commercial CARE AA- 3000 Withdrawn# Debenture - I # The rating is withdrawn as per the company s request as outstanding amount is nil for the instrument The India Cements Ltd Non Commercial CARE AA- 1500 Withdrawn# Debenture -II # The rating is withdrawn as per the company s request as outstanding amount is nil for the instrument The India Cements Ltd Non Commercial CARE AA- 1500 Withdrawn# Debenture -III # The rating is withdrawn as per the company s request as outstanding amount is nil for the instrument Uniply Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 193 Reaffirmed Uniply Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/ A4+ 300 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.