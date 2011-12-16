Dec 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 15, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amri Hospitals Ltd Bk Fac under Basel II CARE A3% 10 Coastal Agro Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2 Reaffirmed R K Industries (Unit II) ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1340 Reaffirmed Satmaya Trading Company Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Shree Ram Steel & Rolling ST Bk Fac CARE A4 890 Reaffirmed Industries (Unit II) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amri Hospitals Ltd ST Bk Fac under CARE BBB /A3% 60 Basel II Amri Hospitals Ltd LT Bk Fac under CARE BBB% 2494.1 Basel II Coastal Agro Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 135.6 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 15.38 Crore Dm South India Hospitality Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1450 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.98 crore GPT Infraprojects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3863.8 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.279.27 crore L&T Finance Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 15000 Assigned R K Industries (Unit II) LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 160 Reaffirmed Satmaya Trading Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned Shree Ram Steel & Rolling LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 110 Reaffirmed Industries (Unit II) Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd. NCD-X CARE AA+ 5000 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)