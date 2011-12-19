Dec 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of December 16, 2011.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+(SO) 230 Revised
from CARE
A3+(SO)
Arvind Retail Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+(SO) 250 Revised
from CARE
A3+(SO)
First Leasing Company Of India Ltd CP (Standalone) CARE A1+ 1000 Assigned
Icici Bank Ltd. CD CARE A1+ 500000 Reaffirmed
J.K. Cement Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed
J.K. Cement Ltd. CP CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Noble Tech Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 755 Assigned
Pee Aar International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 274 Assigned
R. N. Knitfab Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 20 Reaffirmed
Strata Geosystems (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 50 Revised
from CARE A3
Swan Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac A3 100 Reaffirmed
The Malayala Manorama Co Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1100 Reaffirmed
Tungabhadra Minerals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 500 Revised
from CARE A1
Vst Motors Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 140 Reaffirmed
Xcelris Labs Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7.4 Assigned
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Icici Bank Ltd. Fixed Deposits CARE AAA(FD) Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Arshiya International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 14650 Reaffirmed
Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 1650 Revised
from CARE
BBB+ (SO)
Arvind Murjani Brands Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 400 Revised
from CARE
BBB+ (SO)
Arvind Retail Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 837.5 Revised
from CARE
BBB+ (SO)
Century Communication Ltd Bk Fac BBB/PR3 Suspended
First Leasing Company Of India Ltd Subordinate Debt CARE AA- 750 Assigned
Homeland Energy Group Ltd Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 1580.8 Assigned
Icici Bank Ltd. Infrastructure Bonds CARE AAA 10000 Reaffirmed
Icici Bank Ltd. Lower Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 199950 Reaffirmed
Icici Bank Ltd. Upper Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 140000 Reaffirmed
Icici Bank Ltd. Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 37000 Reaffirmed
Icici Bank Ltd. Unsecured redeemable CARE AAA 2820 Reaffirmed
bonds
Icici Bank Ltd. Unsecured redeemable CARE AAA 41180 Reaffirmed
bonds(e-ICICI Ltd.)
Icici Bank Ltd. Lower Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 2478 Reaffirmed
(e-BoR)
Icici Bank Ltd. Upper Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 611 Reaffirmed
(e-BoR)
J.K. Cement Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 10089 Reaffirmed
J.K. Cement Ltd. LT NCDs CARE A+ 4000 Reaffirmed
L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd LT NCD CARE AA+ 33000 Enhanced
from Rs.
2,300 crore
L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 70937.5 Enhanced
from Rs.
4,050 crore
Mahuaa Media Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BBB-/PR3 Suspended
Noble Tech Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1267.7 Assigned
Noble Tech Industries Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 180 Assigned
A3
Pearl Studios Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BBB- Suspended
Pearl Vision Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BBB-/PR3 Suspended
Pixion Media Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BBB- Suspended
R. N. Knitfab Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 149.6 Reaffirmed
Raffles Square Development Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac BBB- 634.1 Suspended
Strata Geosystems (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 150 Revised
from CARE
BBB
Swan Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 576.3 Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Ltd Secured NCD - CARE AA+ 750 Assigned
Private Placement
The Malayala Manorama Co Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA 853.4 Reaffirmed
Tungabhadra Minerals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 125 Revised
from CARE A+
Vst Motors Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 350 Reaffirmed
Xcelris Labs Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 224.4 Assigned
Yashraj Containeurs Ltd Bk Fac C/PR4 Suspended
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
