Dec 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 16, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+(SO) 230 Revised from CARE A3+(SO) Arvind Retail Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+(SO) 250 Revised from CARE A3+(SO) First Leasing Company Of India Ltd CP (Standalone) CARE A1+ 1000 Assigned Icici Bank Ltd. CD CARE A1+ 500000 Reaffirmed J.K. Cement Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed J.K. Cement Ltd. CP CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Noble Tech Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 755 Assigned Pee Aar International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 274 Assigned R. N. Knitfab Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 20 Reaffirmed Strata Geosystems (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 50 Revised from CARE A3 Swan Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac A3 100 Reaffirmed The Malayala Manorama Co Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1100 Reaffirmed Tungabhadra Minerals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 500 Revised from CARE A1 Vst Motors Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 140 Reaffirmed Xcelris Labs Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7.4 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Icici Bank Ltd. Fixed Deposits CARE AAA(FD) Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arshiya International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 14650 Reaffirmed Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 1650 Revised from CARE BBB+ (SO) Arvind Murjani Brands Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 400 Revised from CARE BBB+ (SO) Arvind Retail Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 837.5 Revised from CARE BBB+ (SO) Century Communication Ltd Bk Fac BBB/PR3 Suspended First Leasing Company Of India Ltd Subordinate Debt CARE AA- 750 Assigned Homeland Energy Group Ltd Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 1580.8 Assigned Icici Bank Ltd. Infrastructure Bonds CARE AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Icici Bank Ltd. Lower Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 199950 Reaffirmed Icici Bank Ltd. Upper Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 140000 Reaffirmed Icici Bank Ltd. Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 37000 Reaffirmed Icici Bank Ltd. Unsecured redeemable CARE AAA 2820 Reaffirmed bonds Icici Bank Ltd. Unsecured redeemable CARE AAA 41180 Reaffirmed bonds(e-ICICI Ltd.) Icici Bank Ltd. Lower Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 2478 Reaffirmed (e-BoR) Icici Bank Ltd. Upper Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 611 Reaffirmed (e-BoR) J.K. Cement Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 10089 Reaffirmed J.K. Cement Ltd. LT NCDs CARE A+ 4000 Reaffirmed L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd LT NCD CARE AA+ 33000 Enhanced from Rs. 2,300 crore L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 70937.5 Enhanced from Rs. 4,050 crore Mahuaa Media Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BBB-/PR3 Suspended Noble Tech Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1267.7 Assigned Noble Tech Industries Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 180 Assigned A3 Pearl Studios Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BBB- Suspended Pearl Vision Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BBB-/PR3 Suspended Pixion Media Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BBB- Suspended R. N. Knitfab Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 149.6 Reaffirmed Raffles Square Development Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac BBB- 634.1 Suspended Strata Geosystems (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 150 Revised from CARE BBB Swan Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 576.3 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Ltd Secured NCD - CARE AA+ 750 Assigned Private Placement The Malayala Manorama Co Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA 853.4 Reaffirmed Tungabhadra Minerals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 125 Revised from CARE A+ Vst Motors Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 350 Reaffirmed Xcelris Labs Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 224.4 Assigned Yashraj Containeurs Ltd Bk Fac C/PR4 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.