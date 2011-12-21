Dec 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 20, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accel Frontline Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 50 Assigned Ang Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 572.6 Revised From CARE D Essar Power Gujarat Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 8020 Assigned Essar Shipping Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 500 Reaffirmed Essar Shipping Ltd CP/STD/NCD CARE A1 1600 Reaffirmed Himalayan Packaging Industries Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 55 Assigned Ltd Himalayan Polymer Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned India Pesticides Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 75 Revised From CARE A3 Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 5830.1 Revised From CARE A1+ Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd CP* CARE A1 3000 Revised From CARE A1+ *Carved out of working capital limits Manali Petrochemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 120.2 Reaffirmed Nomax Electrical Steel Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Assigned Pennar Engineered Building Systems ST Bk Fac CARE A1 (SO) 555.2 Assigned Ltd Pennar Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 400 Reaffirmed Saini Industries Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned Shambhu Dayal Agro Food Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6.8 Reaffirmed Shiva Texfabs Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Assigned Shroffs Engineering Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 18 Assigned V.I.P. Industries Ltd CP (CP) CARE A1 200 Reaffirmed Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 300 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accel Frontline Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 180 Assigned Ang Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 706.9 Revised From CARE D Anupam Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1515.5 Reaffirmed Anupam Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 2000 Reaffirmed A2+ Classic Mall Development Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2750 Suspended Pvt Ltd Entertainment World Developers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1279.7 Assigned Era Infra Engineering Ltd. NCD issue (Series I) A+ Withdrawn Essar Power Gujarat Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 36275 Reaffirmed Essar Power Orissa Ltd LT Bk Loan facility CARE BBB - 5123 Reaffirmed Essar Shipping Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 6081.8 Reaffirmed Essar Shipping Ltd NCD CARE A+ 7000 Reaffirmed Federal Bank Ltd. Lower Tier II Bonds CARE AA 3060 Reaffirmed Gmr Energy Ltd Non Cum CARE A (SO) 2850 Reaffirmed Redeemable Pref Share@ @backed by Non Disposable Undertaking (NDU) / Power of Attorney (POA) arrangement of shares of GMR Infrastructure Limited (GIL) held by GMR Holding Pvt. Ltd Gmr Energy Ltd NCD# CARE A- (SO) $ 8000 Assigned # backed by undertaking from GIL to honor debt obligations and a structured payment mechanism. $ final rating would be assigned on compliance of terms and conditions. Himalayan Packaging Industries Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE C 126.4 Assigned Ltd Himalayan Polymer Industries LT Bk Fac CARE C 147.6 Assigned India Pesticides Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 5.5 Revised From CARE BBB- India Pesticides Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 225 Revised A3+ From CARE BBB-/ CARE A3 Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 15814.1 Reaffirmed Jiji Industries Ltd IPO Grade CARE IPO Grade2 Assigned Laxmi Diamond Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 4920 Revised A3 From CARE BB/CARE A4 Manali Petrochemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 193.6 Reaffirmed Marathon It Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1000 Withdrawn Mohnot Stainless Steel Industries Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 80 Assigned Pvt Ltd A4 Nomax Electrical Steel Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 226.5 Assigned Pennar Engineered Building Systems LT Bk Fac CARE A (SO) 695 Reaffirmed Ltd Pennar Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1125.7 Reaffirmed Quippo Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA (SO) 141.8# Assigned # backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited Quippo Energy Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE AA (SO) 360# Assigned /CARE A1+ (SO) # backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited Quippo Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 660 Assigned Quippo Energy Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 340 Assigned A2 S. R. Trust LT Bk Fac CARE A- 221.8 Reaffirmed Saini Industries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE C 404 Assigned Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCD CARE BBB- 140 Assigned Shambhu Dayal Agro Food Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 110 Reaffirmed Shiva Texfabs Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 3716.8 Assigned Shiva Texfabs Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ 3050 Assigned Shroffs Engineering Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 115 Assigned Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt. Ltd NCD CARE BBB 290 Assigned Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 2050 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)