Dec 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 21, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anup Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ (SO) 25 Revised from CARE A3+ Arvind Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Continental Warehousing Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A3 785 Reaffirmed (Nhava Sheva) Ltd (Enhanced from Rs.58.50 crore) Emsons Organics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 360 Assigned Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 78.5 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 5.65) Gupta Metal Sheets Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 230 Assigned Il&Fs Financial Services Ltd ST Debt programme CARE A1+ 7500 Assigned Jsw Severfield Structures Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 900 Assigned Richi Rich Agro Foods Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 160 Reaffirmed Saptagir Camphor Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 140 Reaffirmed Yogindera Worsted Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 117.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anup Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 544.2 Revised from CARE BBB+ Arvind Products Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE A- (SO) 335 Revised from CARE BBB- (SO) @ Backed by the corporate guarantee extended by Arvind Ltd. (Arvind; rated CARE A- / CARE A2+) Arvind Products Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 750 Reaffirmed A4+ Continental Warehousing Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3308.4 Reaffirmed (Nhava Sheva) Ltd (Enhanced from Rs.106.09 crore) Emsons Organics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 813.8 Assigned Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 585.3 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 62.93) Gupta Metal Sheets Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 233.5 Assigned Hungama Digital Media Entertainment LT Bk Fac CARE A- 750 Assigned Pvt Ltd Il&Fs Financial Services Ltd NCD CARE AAA 3000 Assigned Il&Fs Financial Services Ltd Subordinated debt CARE AAA 2000 Assigned Jsw Severfield Structures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3890 Reaffirmed Lanco Babandh Power Ltd Long-TL CARE BBB- 51970 Assigned Lanco Babandh Power Ltd Subordinate Debt CARE BBB- 3470 Assigned Richi Rich Agro Foods Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 7.1 Reaffirmed Saptagir Camphor Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 300 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 20.00) Shiva Speciality Yarns Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 800.2 Assigned Tata Capital Ltd Secured NCD - CARE AA+ 5000 Assigned Private Placement Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt Ltd. Subordinate Debt CARE BBB- Withdrawn Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt. Ltd.NCD CARE BBB 720 Reaffirmed Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt. Ltd.LT Bk loan Fac CARE BBB 3326.2 Reaffirmed Yogindera Worsted Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 437.6 Assigned Yogindera Worsted Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 450 Assigned A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)