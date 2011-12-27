Dec 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of December 26, 2011.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Allied Strips Ltd. ST Fac CARE A3 2150 Revised
from CARE
A4+
(Enhanced from 40.00 Cr)
B. Ghose & Company Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1.5 Assigned
Deccan Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac- Non FBL CARE A3 90 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 4.00)
Essar Oilfield Services India Ltd. ST/LT Bk Fac CARE A3 300 Reaffirmed
Gannon Dunkerley And Co. Ltd. CP CARE A1 1500 Reaffirmed
Gannon Dunkerley And Co. Ltd. ST Fac CARE A1+ 1755.2 Reaffirmed
Gemscab Industries Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 356.7 Reaffirmed
Galaxy Glass Products Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 20 Assigned
Livon Ceramic ST Bk Fac CARE A4 9 Assigned
M.P. Veneers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 65 Assigned
Omkar Realtors & Developers Pvt Ltd ST Fac CARE A3 500 Reaffirmed
Polysil Pipes ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 80 Assigned
Rohne Coal Company Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO) 130.21 Reaffirmed
Sri Jagdamba Ginning & Pressing Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Assigned
Ltd
Timsy Traders ST Bk Fac CARE A4 62.5 Assigned
Wood Star India Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 23 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.K. Capital Services Ltd LT Bk Fac (Bk CARE A+ 2000 Reaffirmed
Overdraft)
Reduced from Rs.250 Crore
Adilaxmi Industries LT Bk Fac-Fund Based CARE B+ 117 Assigned
Adilaxmi Industries LT Bk Fac-TL CARE B+ 27.8 Assigned
Alex Spectrum Radiation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 506 Assigned
@ backed by corporate guarantee provided by Shree Ganesh Jewellery House Ltd
Allied Strips Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 4556.2 Revised
from CARE
BB+
(Enhanced from 77.34 Cr)
Arjun Alloys LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 114.2 Assigned
B. Ghose & Company Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 169.6 Assigned
B. Ghose & Company Pvt. Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1 Assigned
/CARE A3
Can Fin Homes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 5853 Reaffirmed
Deccan Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac- TL CARE BBB- 86.2 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 3.81)
Deccan Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac- Fund CARE BBB- 65 Reaffirmed
Based CC limit
(enhanced from 4.30)
Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 8295.8 Reaffirmed
Educomp Infrastructure Schools NCD CARE A+ (SO) 1050* Assigned
Management Ltd
* backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Educomp Solutions Ltd (ESL)
Educomp Infrastructure Schools NCD CARE A+ (SO) 50* Assigned
Management Ltd
* backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Educomp Solutions Ltd (ESL)
Essar Oilfield Services India Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 12800 Revised
from CARE
BBB
Essar Power M.P. Ltd. LT Fac CARE BBB 36750 Reaffirmed
Galaxy Glass Products Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 131.5 Assigned
Gannon Dunkerley And Co. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 3838.9 Reaffirmed
Gannon Dunkerley And Co. Ltd. NCD CARE A+ - Withdrawn
Gannon Dunkerley And Co. Ltd. LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A+/ 29610 Reaffirmed
CARE A1+
Gemscab Industries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 626.9 Reaffirmed
Gmr Infrastructure Ltd LT NCD (NCD) issue CARE A- 10000 Assigned
Garden Reach Shipbuilders And 1 Yr Pre-Sea Grade 2 Assigned
Engineers Ltd Training Course for
Graduates in
Mechanical
Engineering
Livon Ceramic LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100.1 Assigned
M.P. Veneers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 35 Assigned
M.P. Veneers Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/ 2.5 Assigned
CARE A4+
Mep Infrastructure Developers Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 754.2 Assigned
Ltd
Mep Infrastructure Developers Pvt LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/ 750 Assigned
Ltd CARE A3
Omkar Realtors & Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 5339.2 Revised
from CARE
BBB-
Polysil Pipes LT Bk Fac CARE A- 50 Assigned
Polysil Pipes LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A-/ 85 Assigned
CARE A2+
Senthur Spinners India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 85.1 Revised
from CARE BB
Senthur Spinners India Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE D 69 Revised
from CARE
BB/A4
Sri Jagdamba Ginning & Pressing Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 456.2 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(enhanced from Rs.38.91Cr )
Timsy Traders LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 62.5 Assigned
Vadinar Power Co Ltd. Long-TL CARE BBB+ 17610 Reaffirmed
Vrundavan Ginning & Oil Mill LT Bk Fac CARE B 60 Assigned
Wood Star India Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 262.7 Assigned
