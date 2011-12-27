Dec 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 26, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allied Strips Ltd. ST Fac CARE A3 2150 Revised from CARE A4+ (Enhanced from 40.00 Cr) B. Ghose & Company Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1.5 Assigned Deccan Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac- Non FBL CARE A3 90 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 4.00) Essar Oilfield Services India Ltd. ST/LT Bk Fac CARE A3 300 Reaffirmed Gannon Dunkerley And Co. Ltd. CP CARE A1 1500 Reaffirmed Gannon Dunkerley And Co. Ltd. ST Fac CARE A1+ 1755.2 Reaffirmed Gemscab Industries Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 356.7 Reaffirmed Galaxy Glass Products Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 20 Assigned Livon Ceramic ST Bk Fac CARE A4 9 Assigned M.P. Veneers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 65 Assigned Omkar Realtors & Developers Pvt Ltd ST Fac CARE A3 500 Reaffirmed Polysil Pipes ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 80 Assigned Rohne Coal Company Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO) 130.21 Reaffirmed Sri Jagdamba Ginning & Pressing Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Assigned Ltd Timsy Traders ST Bk Fac CARE A4 62.5 Assigned Wood Star India Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 23 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.K. Capital Services Ltd LT Bk Fac (Bk CARE A+ 2000 Reaffirmed Overdraft) Reduced from Rs.250 Crore Adilaxmi Industries LT Bk Fac-Fund Based CARE B+ 117 Assigned Adilaxmi Industries LT Bk Fac-TL CARE B+ 27.8 Assigned Alex Spectrum Radiation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 506 Assigned @ backed by corporate guarantee provided by Shree Ganesh Jewellery House Ltd Allied Strips Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 4556.2 Revised from CARE BB+ (Enhanced from 77.34 Cr) Arjun Alloys LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 114.2 Assigned B. Ghose & Company Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 169.6 Assigned B. Ghose & Company Pvt. Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1 Assigned /CARE A3 Can Fin Homes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 5853 Reaffirmed Deccan Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac- TL CARE BBB- 86.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 3.81) Deccan Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac- Fund CARE BBB- 65 Reaffirmed Based CC limit (enhanced from 4.30) Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 8295.8 Reaffirmed Educomp Infrastructure Schools NCD CARE A+ (SO) 1050* Assigned Management Ltd * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Educomp Solutions Ltd (ESL) Educomp Infrastructure Schools NCD CARE A+ (SO) 50* Assigned Management Ltd * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Educomp Solutions Ltd (ESL) Essar Oilfield Services India Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 12800 Revised from CARE BBB Essar Power M.P. Ltd. LT Fac CARE BBB 36750 Reaffirmed Galaxy Glass Products Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 131.5 Assigned Gannon Dunkerley And Co. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 3838.9 Reaffirmed Gannon Dunkerley And Co. Ltd. NCD CARE A+ - Withdrawn Gannon Dunkerley And Co. Ltd. LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A+/ 29610 Reaffirmed CARE A1+ Gemscab Industries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 626.9 Reaffirmed Gmr Infrastructure Ltd LT NCD (NCD) issue CARE A- 10000 Assigned Garden Reach Shipbuilders And 1 Yr Pre-Sea Grade 2 Assigned Engineers Ltd Training Course for Graduates in Mechanical Engineering Livon Ceramic LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100.1 Assigned M.P. Veneers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 35 Assigned M.P. Veneers Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/ 2.5 Assigned CARE A4+ Mep Infrastructure Developers Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 754.2 Assigned Ltd Mep Infrastructure Developers Pvt LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/ 750 Assigned Ltd CARE A3 Omkar Realtors & Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 5339.2 Revised from CARE BBB- Polysil Pipes LT Bk Fac CARE A- 50 Assigned Polysil Pipes LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A-/ 85 Assigned CARE A2+ Senthur Spinners India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 85.1 Revised from CARE BB Senthur Spinners India Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE D 69 Revised from CARE BB/A4 Sri Jagdamba Ginning & Pressing Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 456.2 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs.38.91Cr ) Timsy Traders LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 62.5 Assigned Vadinar Power Co Ltd. Long-TL CARE BBB+ 17610 Reaffirmed Vrundavan Ginning & Oil Mill LT Bk Fac CARE B 60 Assigned Wood Star India Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 262.7 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)