Dec 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 27, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A2Z Infraservices Ltd ST Bk Fac* CARE A1(SO) 100 Reaffirmed * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by A2Z Maintenance & Engineering Services Ltd. (A2Z) A2Z Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac* CARE A1(SO) 500 Reaffirmed * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by A2Z Maintenance & Engineering Services Ltd. (A2Z) Anjaney Ferro Alloys Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 157.5 Upgraded from CARE A3+ Asian Star Co Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 8800 Reaffirmed Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 730 Reaffirmed Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd Short-TL - - Withdrawn Best It World (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 550 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs.40 crore Conmat Systems Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 30 Assigned Cox & Kings Ltd CP* CARE A1+ 750 Reaffirmed; Credit Watch Removed; *Carved out of working capital limits Cox & Kings Ltd CP CARE A1+ 2750 Reaffirmed; Credit Watch Removed Deekay Impex ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Assigned Deekay Pine Board Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Assigned Diamond Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A3 630 Assigned Jain Coal Services ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 25 Suspended P S Oil Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - Proposed CARE A4 500 Assigned R. P. Vyapaar Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac* CARE A1(SO) 38 Assigned *backed by irrevocable corporate guarantee of R. P. Infosystems Ltd. S.R. Constructions ST Bk Fac CARE A4 350 Assigned Sun-N-Sand Hotels Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 15 Revised from CARE A1 Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO) 37.5 Withdrawn# Corporation # Rating withdrawn at the request of the company, as TNCSC has closed the above facility. The Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 70 Reaffirmed The Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd CP* PR1+ 100 Withdrawn *carved out of working-capital limits LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A2Z Infraservices Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE A(SO) 270 Reaffirmed * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by A2Z Maintenance & Engineering Services Ltd. (A2Z) A2Z Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE A(SO) 1159 Reaffirmed * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by A2Z Maintenance & Engineering Services Ltd. (A2Z) A2Z Waste Management (Aligarh) Pvt LT Bk Fac* CARE A(SO) 135 Reaffirmed Ltd * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by A2Z Maintenance & Engineering Services Ltd. (A2Z) A2Z Waste Management (Meerut) Pvt LT Bk Fac* CARE A(SO) 240 Reaffirmed Ltd * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by A2Z Maintenance & Engineering Services Ltd. (A2Z) A2Z Waste Management (Moradabad) LT Bk Fac* CARE A(SO) 135 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by A2Z Maintenance & Engineering Services Ltd. (A2Z) A2Z Waste Management (Varanasi) Pvt LT Bk Fac* CARE A(SO) 240 Reaffirmed Ltd * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by A2Z Maintenance & Engineering Services Ltd. (A2Z) Allied Perfumers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB% 1800 Reaffirmed Anjaney Ferro Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 165 Upgraded from CARE BBB+ Asian Star Co Ltd. LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 3464.5 Reaffirmed Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd Bk Fac CARE A- /A2+ 2900 Reaffirmed Best It World (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs.20 crore Conmat Systems Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 193.7 Assigned Cox & Kings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA% 1200 Cox & Kings Ltd NCD I CARE AA% 3000 Cox & Kings Ltd NCD II CARE AA% 5000 Deekay Impex LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 10 Assigned Deekay Pine Board Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 25 Assigned Diamond Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 63 Assigned Jain Coal Services LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 75 Suspended Karnataka State Financial Unsecured Bonds CARE AA-(SO) 2230 Reaffirmed Corporation Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure LtdLT Bk Fac (Term Loan)CARE BBB 53.1 Assigned Morbi Polypack Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac BB Suspended Orbit Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1400 Suspended P S Oil Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - Proposed CARE BB- 80 Assigned Prince Vitrified Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 214 Revised from CARE BB- Prince Vitrified Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 11.2 Revised from CARE A4 R. P. Vyapaar Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac* CARE A(SO) 342 Assigned *backed by irrevocable corporate guarantee of R. P. Infosystems Ltd. Restoration Engineers Bk Fac BB+/PR4 Suspended S.R. Constructions LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Assigned Shivam Export Bk Fac BB+ Suspended Shri Nataraj Ceramic And Chemical LT Bk Fac CARE A- 312.8 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd enhanced from Rs.26.1 crore Shri Nataraj Ceramic And Chemical Bk Fac CARE A- /A2+ 270 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd enhanced from Rs.22 crore Sikkim Ferro Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 35 Suspended Sikkim Ferro Alloys Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB-/ A3 300 Suspended Sun-N-Sand Hotels Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 176.8 Revised from CARE A+ Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies LT Bk Fac* CARE A- (SO) 200 Revised Corporation from CARE A (SO) * Backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Government of Tamil Nadu (GoTN) vide GO Ms.No.244 Finance (Loans & Advances Cell) Department dated June 10, 2009 and letter from TNCSC bearing No. ACBF7/90439/07 dated August 31, 2009. The Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1090 Reaffirmed Trison Impex Bk Fac CARE BB+/ A4+ 150 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)