Dec 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 28, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Binani Zinc Ltd ST Bk Fac* CARE A3 (SO) 2470 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs.207.00 crore; *Backed by an unconditional & irrevocable guarantee provided by Binani Industries Limited (BIL) Eastern Medikit Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 319.5 Revised from A4 Fenix Ceramic ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4 Assigned Granite Zone India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 14 Assigned Granules India Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 793.5 Reaffirmed Ifci Factors Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 500 Reaffirmed Ifci Factors Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO) 5965 Assigned reduced from Rs.664 crore; backed by Letter of comfort from IFCI Ltd R.K. Marble Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1 400 Assigned Ratnakala Exports Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac* CARE PR3 600 Withdrawn *reclassified as long term bank facilities and hence rating withdrawn Shrijee Process Engineering Works FB Bk Fac CARE A4+ 45 Revised Ltd from CARE A3 Shrijee Process Engineering Works Non-fund Based Bk FacCARE A4+ 150 Revised Ltd from CARE A3 Varrsana Ispat Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 240 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 150 cr Welspun India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 2847 Reaffirmed Welspun India Ltd CP* CARE A1 500 Reaffirmed *Carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aura Paper Industries (India) Pvt LT Bk Fac Fund based CARE D 17.5 Assigned Ltd Aura Paper Industries (India) Pvt LT Bk Fac TL CARE D 120.6 Assigned Ltd Aura Paper Industries (India) Pvt ST Bk Fac Non-fund CARE D 47.9 Assigned Ltd based Bharati Shipyard Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 23277 Revised from CARE BBB+ Bharati Shipyard Ltd. NCD CARE BB- 900 Revised from CARE BBB+ Bharati Shipyard Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BB- /A4 44500 Revised from CARE BBB+ /A2 Binani Zinc Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 775 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs.88.50 crore Binani Zinc Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB (SO) 150.1 Reaffirmed *Backed by an unconditional & irrevocable guarantee provided by Binani Industries Limited (BIL) Container Corporation Of India Ltd Issuer Rating CARE AAA (Is) Reaffirmed Dion Global Solutions Ltd. PTC* CARE A+ (SO) 2000 Assigned * PTCs issued by a trust backed by assignment of Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares (CRPS) issued by Dion Global Solutions Ltd. and additionally backed by unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee from RHC Holding Pvt. Ltd (RHC), Shivi Holdings Pvt. Ltd., Malav Holdings Pvt. Ltd. Dish Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB- (SO) 170 Reaffirmed *The loan availed by DHPL is secured by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Wadhawan Holdings Pvt. Ltd (WHPL, rated CARE BBB-). Eastern Medikit Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 241.6 Revised from CARE BB- Ecofren Power & Projects Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 152.7 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 17.88 Cr Fenix Ceramic LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 49.5 Assigned Gold Coin Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB- (SO) 1500 Revised from CARE BBB- (SO) *Secured by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Wadhawan Global Hotels & Resorts Private Limited (WGHRPL, holding company - rated CARE BBB) and Wadhawan Holding Pvt. Ltd (WHPL, ultimate parent - rated CARE BBB-) for the entire debt of Rs. 150.0 crore Granite Zone India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 66.5 Assigned Granules India Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1512.4 Revised from CARE BBB reduced from Rs.168.01crore Hari Krishna Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3300 Reaffirmed Ifci Factors Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 500 Reaffirmed Ifci Factors Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A (SO) 2941.3 Assigned enhanced from Rs.226.63 crore; backed by Letter of comfort from IFCI Ltd Isa Power Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 151.8 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 17.78 Cr Jai Maa Savitri Educational Society LT Bk Fac CARE D 340 Revised from CARE BB Jasper Energy Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 187.8 Reaffirmed Jasper Energy Pvt. Ltd. Kesari Rolling Mills Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac BB Suspended Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd Redeemable Bonds CARE AAA (SO) 733 Reaffirmed Series 15A* Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd Redeemable Bonds CARE AAA (SO) 3100 Reaffirmed Series 14A* Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd Redeemable Bonds CARE AAA (SO) 17 Reaffirmed Series 15B* *Backed by Letter of Comfort from Ministry of Railways (MoR), Government of India (GoI) R.K. Marble Pvt. Ltd. CP* CARE 200 Withdrawn * carved out of sanctioned working capital limits R.K. Marble Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 950 Reaffirmed R.K. Marble Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac CARE A+ /A1 100 Assigned Ratnakala Exports Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 837.6 Reaffirmed Reliance Industries Ltd NCD/CP CARE AAA /A1+ 50000 Assigned Satnam Educational Foundation Bk Fac BB/PR1+(SO) Suspended Shrijee Process Engineering Works FB Bk Fac CARE BB+ 35 Revised Ltd from CARE BBB- Subba Microsystem Ltd. Bk Fac BB- Suspended Teesta Rangit Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac BB- Suspended Varrsana Ispat Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 347 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 387 cr Wadhawan Holdings Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 478.4 Reaffirmed Welspun India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 20397.8 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 