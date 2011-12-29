Dec 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of December 28, 2011.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Binani Zinc Ltd ST Bk Fac* CARE A3 (SO) 2470 Reaffirmed
enhanced from Rs.207.00 crore; *Backed by an unconditional & irrevocable guarantee provided by
Binani Industries Limited (BIL)
Eastern Medikit Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 319.5 Revised
from A4
Fenix Ceramic ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4 Assigned
Granite Zone India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 14 Assigned
Granules India Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 793.5 Reaffirmed
Ifci Factors Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 500 Reaffirmed
Ifci Factors Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO) 5965 Assigned
reduced from Rs.664 crore; backed by Letter of comfort from IFCI Ltd
R.K. Marble Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1 400 Assigned
Ratnakala Exports Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac* CARE PR3 600 Withdrawn
*reclassified as long term bank facilities and hence rating withdrawn
Shrijee Process Engineering Works FB Bk Fac CARE A4+ 45 Revised
Ltd from CARE A3
Shrijee Process Engineering Works Non-fund Based Bk FacCARE A4+ 150 Revised
Ltd from CARE A3
Varrsana Ispat Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 240 Reaffirmed
Reduced from Rs 150 cr
Welspun India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 2847 Reaffirmed
Welspun India Ltd CP* CARE A1 500 Reaffirmed
*Carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aura Paper Industries (India) Pvt LT Bk Fac Fund based CARE D 17.5 Assigned
Ltd
Aura Paper Industries (India) Pvt LT Bk Fac TL CARE D 120.6 Assigned
Ltd
Aura Paper Industries (India) Pvt ST Bk Fac Non-fund CARE D 47.9 Assigned
Ltd based
Bharati Shipyard Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 23277 Revised
from CARE
BBB+
Bharati Shipyard Ltd. NCD CARE BB- 900 Revised
from CARE
BBB+
Bharati Shipyard Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BB- /A4 44500 Revised
from CARE
BBB+ /A2
Binani Zinc Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 775 Reaffirmed
reduced from Rs.88.50 crore
Binani Zinc Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB (SO) 150.1 Reaffirmed
*Backed by an unconditional & irrevocable guarantee provided by Binani Industries Limited (BIL)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd Issuer Rating CARE AAA (Is) Reaffirmed
Dion Global Solutions Ltd. PTC* CARE A+ (SO) 2000 Assigned
* PTCs issued by a trust backed by assignment of Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares (CRPS)
issued by Dion Global Solutions Ltd. and additionally backed by unconditional and irrevocable
Corporate Guarantee from RHC Holding Pvt. Ltd (RHC), Shivi Holdings Pvt. Ltd., Malav Holdings
Pvt. Ltd.
Dish Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB- (SO) 170 Reaffirmed
*The loan availed by DHPL is secured by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee
extended by Wadhawan Holdings Pvt. Ltd (WHPL, rated CARE BBB-).
Eastern Medikit Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 241.6 Revised
from CARE
BB-
Ecofren Power & Projects Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 152.7 Reaffirmed
Reduced from Rs 17.88 Cr
Fenix Ceramic LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 49.5 Assigned
Gold Coin Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB- (SO) 1500 Revised
from CARE
BBB- (SO)
*Secured by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Wadhawan Global Hotels
& Resorts Private Limited (WGHRPL, holding company - rated CARE BBB) and Wadhawan Holding Pvt.
Ltd (WHPL, ultimate parent - rated CARE BBB-) for the entire debt of Rs. 150.0 crore
Granite Zone India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 66.5 Assigned
Granules India Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1512.4 Revised
from CARE
BBB
reduced from Rs.168.01crore
Hari Krishna Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3300 Reaffirmed
Ifci Factors Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 500 Reaffirmed
Ifci Factors Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A (SO) 2941.3 Assigned
enhanced from Rs.226.63 crore; backed by Letter of comfort from IFCI Ltd
Isa Power Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 151.8 Reaffirmed
Reduced from Rs 17.78 Cr
Jai Maa Savitri Educational Society LT Bk Fac CARE D 340 Revised
from CARE BB
Jasper Energy Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 187.8 Reaffirmed
Jasper Energy Pvt. Ltd.
Kesari Rolling Mills Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac BB Suspended
Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd Redeemable Bonds CARE AAA (SO) 733 Reaffirmed
Series 15A*
Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd Redeemable Bonds CARE AAA (SO) 3100 Reaffirmed
Series 14A*
Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd Redeemable Bonds CARE AAA (SO) 17 Reaffirmed
Series 15B*
*Backed by Letter of Comfort from Ministry of Railways (MoR), Government of India (GoI)
R.K. Marble Pvt. Ltd. CP* CARE 200 Withdrawn
* carved out of sanctioned working capital limits
R.K. Marble Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 950 Reaffirmed
R.K. Marble Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac CARE A+ /A1 100 Assigned
Ratnakala Exports Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 837.6 Reaffirmed
Reliance Industries Ltd NCD/CP CARE AAA /A1+ 50000 Assigned
Satnam Educational Foundation Bk Fac BB/PR1+(SO) Suspended
Shrijee Process Engineering Works FB Bk Fac CARE BB+ 35 Revised
Ltd from CARE
BBB-
Subba Microsystem Ltd. Bk Fac BB- Suspended
Teesta Rangit Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac BB- Suspended
Varrsana Ispat Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 347 Reaffirmed
Reduced from Rs 387 cr
Wadhawan Holdings Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 478.4 Reaffirmed
Welspun India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 20397.8 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)