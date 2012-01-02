Jan 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 30, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adhunik Power & Natural Resources ST Bk Fac CARE A3 30 Reaffirmed Ltd. Asian Star Jewels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac @ CARE A2+ (SO) 300 Assigned @ backed by corporate guarantee of Asian Star Company Limited (rated CARE A2+) Bhushan Steel Ltd Short-TL CARE A1 15000 Reaffirmed Bhushan Steel Ltd ST working-capital CARE A1+ 36250 Revised Fac from CARE A1 Bhushan Steel Ltd CP/STD Programme* CARE A1+ 13000 Reaffirmed *Carved out of sanctioned working capital limits Dhanlaxmi Solvex Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 780 Reaffirmed Hindustan Construction Co Ltd ST Fac CARE A1 8750 Revised from CARE A1+ Hindustan Construction Co Ltd CP/STD CARE A1 1000 Revised from CARE A1+ Hindustan Construction Co Ltd CP/STD (carved out CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed of sanctioned workingcapital limits) I G Petrochemicals Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1340 Reaffirmed Kpr Fertilisers Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non Fund CARE A3 2730 Reaffirmed based) Meghmani Organics Ltd CP Issue# CARE A1 500 Revised from CARE A1+ # carved out of sanctioned fund based working capital limits Nidhi Mercantiles Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 200 Assigned Shri Badrinarain Alloys & Steels ST Bk Fac CARE A4 180.2 Revised Ltd. from CARE A3 Siddhi Power Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 49 Assigned Siva Ventures Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 270 Assigned Srei Equipment Finance Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 8980 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 813.80 cr ) Stewarts & Lloyds Of India Ltd ST debt @ CARE A4 200 Revised from CARE A3+ @ carved out of working capital limits LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adhunik Power & Natural Resources LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 23370 Reaffirmed Ltd. (enhanced from Rs. 1987.00 crore) Adhunik Power & Natural Resources Long / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1846.6 Reaffirmed Ltd. Bhushan Aviation Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 303.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 42.00 cr) Dewan Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA 4000 Assigned Dhanlaxmi Solvex Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 168.9 Reaffirmed Dhanlaxmi Solvex Pvt Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 1271.2 Reaffirmed A4+ Hindustan Construction Co Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A 20842.8 Revised from CARE A+ Hindustan Construction Co Ltd LT Fac (FBL) CARE A 10000 Revised from CARE A+ Hindustan Construction Co Ltd NCD CARE A 1000 Revised from CARE A+ (reduced from 166.67 cr) Hindustan Construction Co Ltd NCD (proposed) CARE A 2000 Assigned Hindustan Construction Co Ltd Long/ST Fac (Fund CARE A/CARE A1 43000 Revised based/Non-FBL) from CARE A+ / CARE A1+ I G Petrochemicals Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1680 Reaffirmed J B Sez Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE-BB 610.5 Downgraded from CARE BBB- (reduced from Rs. 78.04 cr) Kpr Fertilisers Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB 1741.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from 185.49 cr) Kpr Fertilisers Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB 600 Reaffirmed based) Meghmani Organics Ltd NCD Issue CARE A 1000 Revised from CARE A+ Pioneer Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 820.2 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from 99.64cr) Rituvarsha Estates Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 900 Revised from CARE BBB- Shri Badrinarain Alloys & Steels LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1144.4 Revised Ltd. from CARE BBB Shri Badrinarain Alloys & Steels LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE 78 Revised Ltd. A4 from CARE BBB/CARE A3 Siddhi Power Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 183.4 Assigned Siva Ventures Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 350 Assigned Siva Ventures Ltd. NCD (NCD) CARE A- 1250 Assigned Siva Ventures Ltd. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 500 Assigned A2+ Srei Equipment Finance Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 87503 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5,570.87cr ) Stewarts & Lloyds Of India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 290 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from 29.5 cr) Stewarts & Lloyds Of India Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CAREA4 640 Revised from CARE BBB/CARE A3+ Tm Harbour Services Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 674.5 Assigned Tm Harbour Services Pvt. Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 100 Assigned A2 Vasukamal Properties Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 359.1 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)