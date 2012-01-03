Jan 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 2, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- K.T.V Health Food Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 950 Assigned K.T.V Oils And Fats Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac@ CARE A4 (SO) 600 Assigned @backed by corporate guarantee from K.T.V Health Food Private Limited (KTV) and KOG-KTV Food Product (India) Pvt Ltd Kays Jewels Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 60 Revised from CARE A4+ Kog-Ktv Food Products Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 950 Assigned Span Diagnostics Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 90 Assigned Vardaraja Agro Industries Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac@ CARE A4 (SO) 500 Assigned @backed by corporate guarantee from K.T.V Health Food Private Limited (KTV) and KOG-KTV Food Product (India) Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avani Projects And Infrastructure LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1180.4 Assigned Ltd. Brahmmas Agro Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB- 145 Reaffirmed Based) (Enhanced from Rs. 9.00cr) Brahmmas Agro Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 118.8 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 14.53cr) Express Infrastructure Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 4337.9 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.455cr) Genesis Colors Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 380 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 3.75cr ) Genesis Colors Pvt Ltd. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 150 Reaffirmed A2 (reduced from 73.60cr) Genesis Luxury Fashions Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 320 Reaffirmed (SO)/CARE A2 (SO) K.T.V Health Food Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 40 Assigned Kays Jewels Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 97.5 Revised from CARE BB+ (enhanced from Rs.7.98 crore) Kog-Ktv Food Products Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 40 Assigned Robo Silicom Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 287.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from 38.57cr) Robo Silicom Pvt Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CAREA4 50 Reaffirmed Samoj Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B- 38 Assigned Shristi Housing Development Pvt Ltd.LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 500 Assigned @ backed by corporate guarantee provided by Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. Shristi Infrastructure Development LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 500 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Shristi Infrastructure Development LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/A3 200 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Span Diagnostics Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 264 Assigned State Bank Of Hyderabad Lower Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 7100 Reaffirmed State Bank Of Hyderabad Upper Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 17500 Reaffirmed State Bank Of Hyderabad Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 6850 Reaffirmed Titan Tex Fab Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 91.1 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)