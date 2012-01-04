Jan 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 3, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABC India Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2 180 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 15.1 crore) Ambica Alloys ST Bk Fac CARE A3 31 Assigned Imp Powers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1150 Revised from CARE A2 (enhanced from 28.69 crore) Impex Metal & Ferro Alloys Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1590 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Leasing & Financial ST Borrowing CARE A1+ 4750 Reaffirmed Services Programme JK Tyre & Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 11050 Revised from CARE A1 Meghmani Finechem Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 180 Reaffirmed Modern Tube Industries Ltd IPO Grading CARE IPO 650 Assigned Grade 2 Modern Tube Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 250 Reaffirmed Sambhav Gems Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed South Indian Bank Ltd. CDs CARE A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed The Sirpur Paper Mills Ltd. ST Bk Fac - Non Fund CARE D 120 Revised based from CARE A4 Vindhya Telelinks Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1275 Revised from CARE A3+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABC India Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 428 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 32.0 crore) Ambica Alloys LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 120.1 Assigned City Union Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds CARE A+ 400 Reaffirmed Coromandel Sugars Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA- (SO) 738.7 Reaffirmed Enercon Wind Farms (Hindustan) Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2709.2 Reaffirmed Ltd Imp Powers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 846.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 106.08 crore) Impex Metal & Ferro Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 85.00 crore) Impex Metal & Ferro Alloys Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/ 200 Reaffirmed CARE A3 Infrastructure Leasing & Financial NCD CARE AAA 22036.1 Reaffirmed Services Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Subordinated Debt CARE AAA 68.5 Reaffirmed Services Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Proposed NCD CARE AAA 5000 Assigned Services JK Tyre & Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 19394.8 Revised from CARE A JK Tyre & Industries Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A-/ 3000 Revised CARE A2+ from CARE A/CARE A1 Meghmani Finechem Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2536.4 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.298.38 crore) Modern Tube Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 754.7 Reaffirmed Modern Tube Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 20 Reaffirmed A4 Sambhav Gems Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 101 Reaffirmed Sbi Global Factors Ltd. Lower Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 300 Reaffirmed South Indian Bank Ltd. Lower Tier II Bonds CARE A+ 2000 Reaffirmed South Indian Bank Ltd. Lower Tier II Bonds CARE A+ 650 Reaffirmed Sriba Industtries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 49.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 11.49 crore) The Sirpur Paper Mills Ltd. LT Bk Fac - Fund CARE D 480 Revised based from CARE BB+ The Sirpur Paper Mills Ltd. LT Bk Fac - TL CARE D 2578 Revised from CARE BB+ Union Bank Of India Upper Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 5000 Reaffirmed (Series XV) (reduced from Rs.700 crore) Vindhya Telelinks Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 650 Revised from CARE BBB+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.