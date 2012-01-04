Jan 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of January 3, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ABC India Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2 180 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 15.1 crore)
Ambica Alloys ST Bk Fac CARE A3 31 Assigned
Imp Powers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1150 Revised
from CARE A2
(enhanced from 28.69 crore)
Impex Metal & Ferro Alloys Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1590 Reaffirmed
Infrastructure Leasing & Financial ST Borrowing CARE A1+ 4750 Reaffirmed
Services Programme
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 11050 Revised
from CARE A1
Meghmani Finechem Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 180 Reaffirmed
Modern Tube Industries Ltd IPO Grading CARE IPO 650 Assigned
Grade 2
Modern Tube Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 250 Reaffirmed
Sambhav Gems Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed
South Indian Bank Ltd. CDs CARE A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed
The Sirpur Paper Mills Ltd. ST Bk Fac - Non Fund CARE D 120 Revised
based from CARE A4
Vindhya Telelinks Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1275 Revised
from CARE
A3+
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ABC India Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 428 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 32.0 crore)
Ambica Alloys LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 120.1 Assigned
City Union Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds CARE A+ 400 Reaffirmed
Coromandel Sugars Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA- (SO) 738.7 Reaffirmed
Enercon Wind Farms (Hindustan) Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2709.2 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Imp Powers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 846.8 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 106.08 crore)
Impex Metal & Ferro Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1150 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 85.00 crore)
Impex Metal & Ferro Alloys Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/ 200 Reaffirmed
CARE A3
Infrastructure Leasing & Financial NCD CARE AAA 22036.1 Reaffirmed
Services
Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Subordinated Debt CARE AAA 68.5 Reaffirmed
Services
Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Proposed NCD CARE AAA 5000 Assigned
Services
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 19394.8 Revised
from CARE A
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A-/ 3000 Revised
CARE A2+ from CARE
A/CARE A1
Meghmani Finechem Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2536.4 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from Rs.298.38 crore)
Modern Tube Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 754.7 Reaffirmed
Modern Tube Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 20 Reaffirmed
A4
Sambhav Gems Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 101 Reaffirmed
Sbi Global Factors Ltd. Lower Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 300 Reaffirmed
South Indian Bank Ltd. Lower Tier II Bonds CARE A+ 2000 Reaffirmed
South Indian Bank Ltd. Lower Tier II Bonds CARE A+ 650 Reaffirmed
Sriba Industtries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 49.9 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 11.49 crore)
The Sirpur Paper Mills Ltd. LT Bk Fac - Fund CARE D 480 Revised
based from CARE
BB+
The Sirpur Paper Mills Ltd. LT Bk Fac - TL CARE D 2578 Revised
from CARE
BB+
Union Bank Of India Upper Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 5000 Reaffirmed
(Series XV)
(reduced from Rs.700 crore)
Vindhya Telelinks Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 650 Revised
from CARE
BBB+
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)