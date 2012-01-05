Jan 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 4, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Punj Lloyd Ltd Punj Lloyd Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ - Withdrawn Punj Lloyd Ltd Punj Lloyd Ltd CP CARE A1+ 3500 Reaffirmed APW President Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 100 Reaffirmed Binani Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1500 Reaffirmed HDFC Bank Ltd. CDs CARE A1+ 150000 Reaffirmed Hercules Automobiles International ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 160 Assigned International Pvt Pvt Ltd Ltd Indian Potash Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 48500 Reaffirmed Indian Potash Ltd CP (Carved Out Of CARE A1 4000 Assigned working capital limits) Jsw Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 518850 Reaffirmed Jsw Energy Ltd ST NCD/CP issue - 1 CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Jsw Energy Ltd ST NCD/CP issue - 2 CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Neo Corp International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 300 Revised From A3 Nsl Cotton Corporation Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1.6 Assigned Parth Chem Impex Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac (Non-fund CARE A4 150 Assigned Based) Pioneer Embroideries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 58.6 Reaffirmed Rhc Holding Pvt Ltd ST Commercial Paper CARE A1+(SO) 4000 Assigned issue(CP)/NCD Sacos Indigo Pvt.Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ (SO) 80 Assigned Trident Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 5000 Revised From CARE A2+ MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- HDFC Bank Ltd. Fixed Deposits CARE AAA(FD) Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Magma Fincorp Ltd. Magma Fincorp LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 62882 Reaffirmed Ltd. Magma Fincorp Ltd. Magma Fincorp LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE AA+ 6000 Reaffirmed Ltd. Punj Lloyd Ltd Punj Lloyd Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 45741.8 Revised from CARE AA- Punj Lloyd Ltd Punj Lloyd Ltd NCD I CARE A+ 1500 Revised from CARE AA- Punj Lloyd Ltd Punj Lloyd Ltd NCD II CARE A+ 5350 Revised from CARE AA- Punj Lloyd Ltd Punj Lloyd Ltd NCD III CARE A+ 3000 Revised from CARE AA- Punj Lloyd Ltd Punj Lloyd Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE 90343.8 Revised A1+ from CARE AA-/CARE A1+ APW President Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 171 Reaffirmed Binani Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 4783 Reaffirmed HDFC Bank Ltd. Lower Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 89190 Reaffirmed HDFC Bank Ltd. Upper Tier II Bond CARE AAA 51000 Reaffirmed HDFC Bank Ltd. Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 1200 Reaffirmed Hercules Automobiles International LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 63.3 Assigned International Pvt Pvt Ltd Ltd Jsw Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 3466.61 Reaffirmed Jsw Energy Ltd LT NCD issue - 1 CARE AA- 18000* Reaffirmed Jsw Energy Ltd LT NCD issue - 2 CARE AA- 24000 Reaffirmed *Outstanding amount Rs.1,200.00 as on October 31, 2011 Jubilee Shipping And Logistics Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 203.4 Revised From CARE BBB- L&T Finance Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 84337.3 Assigned Morarka Organic Foods Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 1000 Assigned Neo Corp International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 951.7 Revised From CARE BBB- Nirmal Bot Ltd. NCD CARE AAA(SO) 2760 Reaffirmed Nsl Cotton Corporation Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 370 Assigned Parth Chem Impex Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE B 75 Assigned Based) Pioneer Embroideries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1678.7 Reaffirmed Rudrani Healthcare Services Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 300 Assigned Sacos Indigo Pvt.Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 280 Assigned Shriram Equipment Finance Company NCD CARE AA+ 100 Assigned Ltd. Team Universal Infratech Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 118.4 Assigned Trident Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 19063.9 Revised From CARE BBB+ Trident Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB 4000 Revised from CARE BBB+/CARE A2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)