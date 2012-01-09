Jan 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 6, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bengal Energy Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 7067.5 Assigned Calista Properties Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Revised From CARE A3 Cls Industries Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Industrial Energy Ltd. CP Issue(Standalone) CARE A1+ 1000 Assigned Kaira District Cooperative Milk ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Producers' Union Ltd. (Amul Dairy) D.Shalimar Distributors & Invst ST Bk Fac CARE A4 180 Assigned Pvt. Ltd. Small Industries Development Bank CP/CD Program CARE A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed Of India Sovereign Pharma Pvt Ltd. LT/ ST Fund Based CARE A2 25 Revised Fac* From CARE A3+ *interchangeability between fund based and non-fund based limits Swastik Plastics ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Reaffirmed Swastik Traders ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Small Industries Development Bank Fixed Deposits CARE AAA 30000 Reaffirmed Of India LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Uttranchal Welfare Society LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 395 Reaffirmed Aiwo Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 477.4 Reaffirmed Bengal Energy Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3705.6 Reaffirmed Bhilangana Hydro Power Ltd LT Optionally Fully CARE BBB 200 Reaffirmed Convertible Debentures Calista Properties Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 447.7 Revised From CARE BBB- Cls Industries Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 72 Assigned D. Navinchandra Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1810 Reaffirmed Deegee Cotsyn Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 793.5 Assigned India Infrastructure Finance LT Secured CARE AAA 1200 Reaffirmed Company Ltd. Infrastructure Bonds India Infrastructure Finance Unsecured TBs CARE AAA(SO) 30000 Reaffirmed Company Ltd. Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd. Assignee Payouts CARE AA+ 2492.2 Assigned Industrial Energy Ltd. LT Bk Facility CARE AA 7760 Assigned Kaira District Cooperative Milk LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 1610.9 Reaffirmed Producers' Union Ltd. (Amul Dairy) Kaira District Cooperative Milk LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA+ /CARE 200 Reaffirmed Producers' Union Ltd. (Amul Dairy) A1+ M/S Arshit Gems LT Bk Fac CARE B 562.5 Reaffirmed Shalimar Distributors & Investments LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 1 Assigned Pvt. Ltd. Small Industries Development Bank Capital Gains Bonds CARE AAA 5 Reaffirmed Of India Small Industries Development Bank Unsecured Bonds CARE AAA 33216 Reaffirmed Of India Small Industries Development Bank Unsecured Bonds CARE AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Of India Small Industries Development Bank Unsecured Bonds CARE AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Of India Small Industries Development Bank Unsecured Bonds CARE AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Of India Small Industries Development Bank Unsecured Bonds CARE AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Of India South India Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 850 Reaffirmed South India Corporation Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 1629 Reaffirmed A2+ Sovereign Pharma Pvt Ltd. Long-TL CARE A- 48 Revised From CARE BBB+ Swastik Plastics LT Bk Fac CARE BB 30 Reaffirmed Swastik Traders LT Bk Fac CARE BB 17.5 Reaffirmed Zoom Developers Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 26000 Withdrawn -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)