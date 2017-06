Jan 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 9, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aaj Ka Anand Papers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 10 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 2 Cr Caparo Engineering India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 1250 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 149 Cr C.L. Gupta Exports Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 434.2 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 41.87 Cr Inter Gold (India) Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 2.50 Cr Jmt Auto Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 540 Reaffirmed Kataria Motors Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 60 Assigned Max Flex & Imaging Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1600 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 65 Cr Shiva Texyarn Ltd ST Loan - Withdrawn Sembawang Engineers & Constructors ST Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO) 1540.6* Reaffirmed Pte Ltd * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Punj Lloyd Ltd. (PLL) Shakti Precision Components (India) ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 10 Assigned Pvt Ltd Shiva Texyarn Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 721 Reaffirmed Sinhgad Technical Education Society ST Bk Fac CARE A3 98.5 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 10 Cr State Bank Of Bikaner & Jaipur CD program CARE A1+ 60000 Assigned Enhanced from Rs.3000 crore LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aaj Ka Anand Papers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 750.2 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 43.97 Cr Amar Sewa Mandal LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 92 Reaffirmed Bharat Engineering Construction Co LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 175 Revised Pvt Ltd from CARE BBB- Bharat Engineering Construction Co Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4+ 150 Revised Pvt Ltd from CARE BBB-/CARE A3 Budge Budge Co Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Assigned C.L. Gupta Exports Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 3.03 Cr Caparo Engineering India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 5932.3 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 5983.7 Cr Caparo India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 872.3 Revised from CARE BB- Cmm Infraprojects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 80 Revised from CARE BB Cmm Infraprojects Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4 100 Revised from CARE BB/CARE A4 Dr. Jain Video On Wheels Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 160.1 Revised from CARE B Essar Logistics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+(SO) 300 Assigned Green Delhi Bqs Ltd Bk Fac BBB- Withdrawn Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd. LT Debt CARE AA+ 100000 Reaffirmed Inter Gold (India) Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 550 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 72.10 Cr Irm Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 178.8 Assigned Jmt Auto Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1449.2 Reaffirmed Kataria Motors Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Assigned Max Flex & Imaging Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1250 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 100 Cr Reliance Communications Ltd NCD CARE AA 30000 Assigned Savitribai Phule Shikshan Prasarak LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1309.8 Reaffirmed Mandal Enhanced from Rs 61.71 Cr Sembawang Engineers & Constructors Bk Fac CARE A+(SO)/ 9225.7* Revised Pte Ltd A1+(SO) From CARE AA-(SO/ A1+(SO) * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Punj Lloyd Ltd. (PLL) Shakti Precision Components (India) LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 289.6 Assigned Pvt Ltd Shakti Precision Components (India) Bk Fac CARE BBB/ A3+ 82 Assigned Pvt Ltd Shiva Texyarn Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3861.8 Reaffirmed Shiva Texyarn Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB /A3 300 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Subordinated debt CARE AA 1500 Assigned Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd NCD - XI CARE AA+ 500 Assigned Sinhgad Technical Education Society LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 4893.4 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 516.44 Cr State Bank Of Bikaner & Jaipur Upper Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 4500 Reaffirmed State Bank Of Bikaner & Jaipur Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 2000 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 