Jan 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 10, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhikkamal Chhotelal Exim Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 570 Assigned Charu Overseas Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Reaffirmed City View Bangalore Properties Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1950* Revised Ltd. from CARE A4+ * Note: Rs.195 crore of LC is sub-limit of the above-stated long-term loan of Rs.370.00 crore Energy Development Company Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 300 Reaffirmed Excel Associates Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 14.8 Reaffirmed Fantastic Hospitality Services Pvt. ST Bk Fac CARE D 4 Assigned Ltd I.B. Trading Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 162.1 Assigned Kei Industries Ltd Corporate Governance CGR 3 Reaffirmed Rating Manav Rachna International ST Bk Fac CARE A4 118 Assigned University Mani Tirumala Projects Pvt. Ltd Mani Tirumala Project Assigned Star Rating- Bhubaneswar 5-Star Nocil Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 280 Revised from CARE A1 Shalimar Paints Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1 79.5 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 7.55 Cr Sterling Addlife India Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 3.25 crore Tantia Constructions Ltd. STD/CP* CARE A1 1000 Reaffirmed * carved out of working capital limits LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhikkamal Chhotelal Exim Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 65 Assigned Charu Overseas Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 25 Reaffirmed City View Bangalore Properties Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3700 Revised Ltd. from CARE BB+ Energy Development Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Excel Associates Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 42.5 Reaffirmed Excel Associates Pvt Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 35 Reaffirmed Fantastic Hospitality Services Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE D 55 Assigned Ltd First Blue Home Finance Ltd. NCD CARE AA+ 5000 Assigned Ghaziabad Aligarh Expressway Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 15140 Assigned Ltd. Golden Peace Hotels & Resorts Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 78.3 Reaffirmed Ltd Govind Milk And Milk Products Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 241.3 Reaffirmed Ltd I.B. Trading Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 142.5 Assigned Indian Renewable Energy Development Unsecured TBs CARE AAA(SO)* 6500 Reaffirmed Agency Ltd. *The rating is backed by a Letter of Comfort from Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Government of India (GoI). Manav Rachna International LT Bk Fac CARE C 420.5 Assigned University Mani Tirumala Projects Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 500 Assigned Mani Tirumala Projects Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 350 Assigned Nocil Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1920 Revised from CARE A Punjab Infrastructure Development Bonds - Series I CARE BBB+ (SO) 1500 Reaffirmed Board Punjab Infrastructure Development Bonds - Series II CARE BBB+ (SO) 5000 Reaffirmed Board Punjab Infrastructure Development Bonds - Series III CARE BBB+ (SO) 1500 Reaffirmed Board Punjab Infrastructure Development Bonds - Series IV A, CARE BBB+ (SO) 7500 Reaffirmed Board B, C Ramdev Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 66.7 Assigned Shalimar Paints Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A 700 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 63 Cr Shalimar Paints Ltd. Bk Fac CARE A /A1 573 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 42.19 Cr Sterling Addlife India Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 749 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.71.63 crore Tantia Constructions Ltd. Bk Fac - Withdrawn Tantia Constructions Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 8950 Revised from CARE A Enhanced from Rs 710 Cr Tantia Constructions Ltd. LT Borrowing CARE A- 100 Revised from CARE A U B Cotton Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 250 Revised from CARE BB+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.