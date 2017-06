Jan 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 11, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apple Sponge & Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 49 Assigned Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd CP CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Century Textiles And Industries Ltd.ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Century Textiles And Industries Ltd.CP issue* CARE A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed *carved out of working capital limits Century Textiles And Industries Ltd.CP issue CARE A1+ 8000 Reaffirmed Delhi Cargo Service Center Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Reaffirmed Glen Appliances Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 20 Assigned J. B. Rolling Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 71.5 Reaffirmed Kalpataru Properties Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Assigned M/S Mahakaleshwar Construction ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Mahima Fibres Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 435 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 21.00 CR ) Meher Foundations & Civil Engineers ST Non-Fund Based Bk CARE A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd Fac - BG Neokraft Global Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 75 Reaffirmed Nissan Copper Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 422.5 Reaffirmed Puducherry Municipal Services Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A3 62.8 Assigned Ltd. Rajesh Projects (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Assigned Rane Brake Lining Ltd CP CARE A1 100 Assigned (carved-out of working-capital limits) Sanwaria Agro Oils Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1700 Reaffirmed [enhanced from Rs.15 crore] Take Solutions Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 40 Reaffirmed Take Solutions Ltd CP CARE A1+ 160 Reaffirmed (Carved out of working-capital limits ) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apple Sponge & Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1289.5 Assigned Arihant Build Con. Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 145.8 Reaffirmed Bandhan Financial Services Pvt. Ltd NCD (Series II) CARE A- 230 Assigned Catholic Syrian Bank Lower Tier II Bonds CARE BBB 717 Revised from CARE BBB- Century Textiles And Industries Ltd.LT Bk Fac CARE AA 48308.4 Reaffirmed Delhi Cargo Service Center Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1770 Reaffirmed Glen Appliances Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 470 Assigned Glen Appliances Pvt Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 33 Assigned A2+ Gmr Energy Ltd. NCD# CARE A-(SO) 8000 Assigned # backed by unconditional and irrevocable shortfall undertaking from GIL to honor debt obligations and a structured payment mechanism Godavari Foundation LT Bk Fac CARE BB 435 Reaffirmed J. B. Rolling Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 508.7 Reaffirmed K.R. Pulp And Papers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1954.2 Assigned K.R. Pulp And Papers Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 80 Assigned /CARE A3 Kalpataru Properties Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 600 Assigned Karnataka Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds CARE A+ 3500 Reaffirmed M/S Mahakaleshwar Construction LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 70 Assigned A4 Mahima Fibres Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1304.8 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 92.97 CR) Meher Foundations & Civil Engineers LT Fund Based Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 93.8 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd - Rupee TL Meher Foundations & Civil Engineers LT FB Bk Fac - CC CARE BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd Navayuga Jahnavi Toll Bridge Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 7200 Assigned Ltd. Neokraft Global Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 35 Reaffirmed Nissan Copper Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1084.9 Reaffirmed Nissan Copper Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 90 Reaffirmed A4 Property Solutions (India) Pvt Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 200 Assigned /CARE A3 (SO) @ @ The ratings are backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Kalpataru Properties Private Limited (KPPL) rated CARE BBB and CARE A3 Puducherry Municipal Services Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 350.5 Assigned Ltd. Rajesh Projects (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 950 Assigned Rane Brake Lining Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 701.8 Reaffirmed Rane Brake Lining Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A 50 Reaffirmed Rane Brake Lining Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A/CARE A1 501.4 Reaffirmed Rg Residency Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+(SO)@ 1350 Assigned @ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Rajesh Projects India Pvt Ltd (RPIPL) Sanwaria Agro Oils Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 7100 Reaffirmed /CARE A2 + [enhanced from Rs.480 crore] Take Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 178 Reaffirmed Take Solutions Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 250 Reaffirmed A1+ Tata Steel Ltd Perpetual Bond Issue CARE AA 25000 Reaffirmed Tata Steel Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 60000 Reaffirmed Tata Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE AA+ 56980 Revised from CARE AA - (SO) @ erstwhile rated under Centennial Steel Company Ltd (CSCL) that has now been amalgamated with TSL -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.