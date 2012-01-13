Jan 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 12, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aman Infratex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Assigned Dhfl Holdings Pvt Ltd. ST NCD * CARE A1+ (SO) 5250 Assigned In-principle * In principle rating assigned based on indicative terms of the proposed transaction. Final rating would be assigned subject to implementation of the structure as envisaged and execution of various documents to the satisfaction of CARE." Jupiter International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 430 Revised from CARE A2 Panchshil Infrastructure Holdings ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO) 120 Revised Pvt. Ltd. from CARE A3 Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 26500 Reaffirmed Rashmi Metaliks Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2300 Reaffirmed Sadbhav Engineering Ltd CP/STD(carved CARE A1+ 1750 Reaffirmed out of working capital) Sadbhav Engineering Ltd CP/STD CARE A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Spotless Laundry Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 % Revised from CARE A4 (SO) Tirupati Fuels Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 850 Reaffirmed Tractor Engineers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Trent Hypermarket Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 180 Reaffirmed Turbomachinery Engineering ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Revised Industries Ltd. from CARE A2+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aman Infratex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 786.1 Assigned Berggruen Hotels Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1830 Reaffirmed Bhagyanagar Gas Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 8000 Reaffirmed Coromandel Sugars Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 950 Assigned Ecomotel Hotel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 180 % Revised from CARE BB (SO) Jupiter International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 490 Revised from CARE BBB+ Kiran Jewelry LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1620 Revised from CARE BBB- Knowledge Vistas Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 370 % Revised from CARE BB (SO) L&T Finance Ltd. Perpetual Debt CARE AA 2000 Assigned Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd. Lower Tier II Bonds CARE A- 2500 Assigned (including option to retain oversubscription of upto Rs.100 crore) Lavasa Corporation Ltd DDCD III (B) CARE A- (SO) 500 % Revised from CARE A (SO) Lavasa Corporation Ltd NCD I CARE A- (SO) 1000 % Revised from CARE A (SO) Lavasa Corporation Ltd Compulsory CPS CARE BB 250 Withdrawn Lavasa Corporation Ltd DDCD I (B) CARE BB (SO) 500 % Revised from CARE BBB (SO) Lavasa Corporation Ltd NCD II CARE BB (SO) 1050 % Revised from CARE BBB- (SO) Lavasa Corporation Ltd DDCD I (A) CARE BBB- (SO) 1100 % Revised from CARE BBB (SO) Lavasa Corporation Ltd NCD - III CARE BBB- (SO) 2250 % Assigned Lavasa Corporation Ltd Bk Fac CARE D 11930 Revised from CARE BB Murarka Suitings Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 138 Assigned Navayuga Dhola Infra Projects Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3200 Assigned Ltd. Panchshil Infrastructure Holdings LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 1265.5 Revised Pvt. Ltd. from CARE BBB- Power Grid Corporation Of LT Borrowing CARE AAA 107000 Reaffirmed India Ltd Programme for FY12 Power Grid Corporation Of LT Borrowing CARE AAA 63680 Reaffirmed India Ltd Programme for FY11 Power Grid Corporation Of LT Borrowing CARE AAA 54150 Reaffirmed India Ltd Programme for FY10 Power Grid Corporation Of LT Borrowing CARE AAA 36975 Reaffirmed India Ltd Programme for FY09 Power Grid Corporation Of LT Bond Issues CARE AAA 17040 Reaffirmed India Ltd (Series XXVI & XXVII) Power Grid Corporation Of LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 6241.7 Reaffirmed India Ltd Rashmi Metaliks Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3554 Reaffirmed Sadbhav Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 3025 Revised from CARE A+ (Enhanced by Rs. 50.00 crore) Sadbhav Engineering Ltd LT NCD CARE AA- 300 Revised from CARE A+ Sadbhav Engineering Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA-/CARE 15500 Revised A1+ from CARE A+ Spotless Laundry Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 % Revised from CARE BB (SO) Tirupati Fuels Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 500 Reaffirmed Tractor Engineers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 240 Reaffirmed Trent Hypermarket Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA 807.4 Reaffirmed Trent Hypermarket Ltd. NCD-I CARE AA 1000 Reaffirmed Trent Hypermarket Ltd. NCD-II CARE AA 500 Reaffirmed Trent Hypermarket Ltd. NCD-III CARE AA 450 Reaffirmed Trent Hypermarket Ltd. NCD-IV CARE AA 300 Reaffirmed Trent Hypermarket Ltd. NCD # CARE AA 500 Withdrawn # Rating is withdrawn as outstanding amount is nil for the instrument. Trent Hypermarket Ltd. Proposed NCD CARE AA (SO) - 1000 Assigned in-principle Turbomachinery Engineering LT Bk Fac CARE BB 529.5 Revised Industries Ltd. from CARE A- Variegate Projects Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 550 Assigned Variegate Projects Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE BB 1100 Assigned Vivekananda Forging (India) Ltd Bk Fac BB/PR4 Suspended Yes Bank Ltd. Lower Tier II Bonds CARE AA 20349 Reaffirmed Yes Bank Ltd. Upper Tier II Bonds CARE AA- 15426 Reaffirmed Yes Bank Ltd. Perpetual (Hybrid) CARE AA- 2360 Reaffirmed Bonds (Tier I) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 