Jan 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 13, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Airoil-Flaregas (India) Pvt Ltd. ST Non-Fund Based Bk CARE A3 150 Reaffirmed Fac - BG Airoil-Flaregas (India) Pvt Ltd. ST Non-Fund Based Bk CARE A3 12.5 Reaffirmed Fac - LOC Emi Transmission Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 3200 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.198 crore) Emmbi Polyarns Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 40 Assigned Indo Shell Mould Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 130 Assigned Jain Infraprojects Ltd CP CARE A3 750 Assigned Jesons Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1104.8 Assigned Kandla Energy & Chemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1550 Revised from CARE A3 Kut Energy Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 400* Reaffirmed *sub-limit of the long term loan of Rs.140 cr. Promac Engineering Industries Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2120 Reaffirmed (reduced from 272.00cr) Purbanchal Cement Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 10 Assigned Sequent Scientific Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 300 Revised From CARE D Suzuki Textiles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 365.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 45.05cr) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Airoil-Flaregas (India) Pvt Ltd. LT FB Bk Fac - CC CARE BBB 45 Reaffirmed Centennial Steel Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA-(SO) 56980 Withdrawn Chettinad Builders Pvt. Ltd. Long / ST Bk Fac @ CARE A- 150 Reaffirmed (SO)/CARE A2+ (SO) @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee given by South India Corporation Colors Textiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO)* 880 Assigned * Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Trident Ltd (Trident) Creativeline Cotspin Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 121 Revised from CARE BBB+ (SO) Emi Transmission Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.90 crore) Emmbi Polyarns Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 548 Assigned Gujarat Road And Infrastructure LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 317.7 Revised Company Ltd from CARE BBB- Indo Shell Mould Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1110.2 Assigned Indo Shell Mould Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 300 Assigned A3 Jain Infraprojects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 19785 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.2017.0 crore) Jain Infraprojects Ltd NCD CARE BBB+ 750 Assigned Jain Infraprojects Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ / 3200 Reaffirmed CARE A3+ (enhanced from Rs.303.0 crore) Jesons Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 534.5 Assigned Jyothy Laboratories Ltd. LT/ST Debt/CP/ST NCD*CARE AA- /CARE 6000 Reaffirmed A1+ *The company plans to refinance its short-term debt with long-term debt and at any point of time, the total debt shall not exceed Rs.600 crore Kandla Energy & Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 976.1 Revised from CARE BBB- Kut Energy Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac (Senior CARE BBB- 1400 Reaffirmed Debt) Kut Energy Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 225 Reaffirmed (Subordinate Debt) Lotus Integrated Texpark Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO)*415 Assigned * Rating is backed by letter of undertaking of Trident Limited (Trident) to meet the shortfall in repayment of term loan by the LITP Lotus Processors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 84 Revised from CARE BBB+ (SO) Promac Engineering Industries Ltd. LT Bk Fac/ TL CARE BBB 129.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 15.50cr) Promac Engineering Industries Ltd. LT Bk Fac/ CC CARE BBB 570 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 26.00cr) Purbanchal Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 820 Reaffirmed Purbanchal Cement Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 10 Assigned A3 Satyam Home Furnishing Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB (SO) 44.5 Revised from CARE BBB+ (SO) * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Trident Limited (Trident) Sequent Scientific Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE C 1554.2 Revised From CARE D Suzuki Textiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1616.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 162.24Cr Tata Capital Ltd Perpetual Debt CARE AA 1000 Revised From CARE AA- Tata Capital Ltd Secured NCD - CARE AA+ 5000 Assigned Private Placement Tata Capital Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 10000 Revised from CARE AA Urjankur Shree Datta Power Co Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1676.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.140.76 crore) Vatika Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3000 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.