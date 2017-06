Jan 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 17, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarambh (India) Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed Aircel Cellular Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 15000 Assigned Aircel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 25500 Reaffirmed Balmukund Concast Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 64 Assigned Birla Power Solutions Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Dishnet Wireless Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 19690 Assigned E.P. Industrial & Agro Products Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Ltd Geetanjali Woollens Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 45 Reaffirmed Jay Chemical Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 390 Reaffirmed Laxmi Power Cables Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 6.00cr) Marco Cables Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Reaffirmed Mittal Appliances Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 725 Revised from CARE A3 New Gujarat Polyplast Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Revised from CARE A4+ Nipani Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 21.5 Assigned Sun Sign & Technologies ST Bk Fac CARE A4 65 Reaffirmed Uttranchal Iron And Ispat Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 55 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Manipal Housing Finance Syndicate Fixed Deposits CARE BBB+(FD) 82.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarambh (India) Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Reaffirmed Aircel Cellular Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 218000 Reaffirmed Aircel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 220600 Reaffirmed Balmukund Concast Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 171 Assigned Birla Power Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 400 Reaffirmed Credila Financial Services Pvt. Ltd.Issuer Rating CARE AA+ (Is) - Revised from CARE AA- (Is) Dishnet Wireless Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 219000 Reaffirmed E.P. Industrial & Agro Products Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 230 Assigned Ltd Geetanjali Woollens Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 212 Reaffirmed Jay Chemical Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1302.3 Reaffirmed Jay Chemical Industries Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 1450 Reaffirmed A2+ Laxmi Power Cables Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5.00cr) Maharashtra Eastern Grid Power LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 33000 Assigned Transmission Co Ltd. Mahindra Engineering Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 250 Reaffirmed Manipal Housing Finance Syndicate LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1362.9 Reaffirmed Ltd Marco Cables Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Mittal Appliances Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 292.9 Revised from CARE BBB- Mittal Appliances Ltd. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 650 Revised A3+ from CARE BBB- /CARE A3 New Gujarat Polyplast Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 110 Revised from CARE BB+ Nhdc Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA 20617.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.2,275.48 cr) Nipani Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 20 Assigned Nipani Industries Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 20 Assigned A4+ Rsm Sapthagiri Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 227.8 Reaffirmed Shri Anand Swaroop Educational TrustLT Bk Fac CARE BBB 336 Reaffirmed Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd. Unsecured CARE AA 500 Assigned Subordinated Tier II bonds/NCDs (Series V) Sri Laxmi Engineering Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB 340 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 30.00cr) Sun Sign & Technologies LT Bk Fac CARE BB 35 Reaffirmed Turbomachinery Educational Society LT Bk Fac@ CARE BB (SO) 102.5 Revised from CARE A-(SO) @ backed by corporate guarantee extended by Turbomachinery Engineering Industries Limited Uttranchal Iron And Ispat Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 158.8 Reaffirmed Vikram Knittex Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac BB - Suspended ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.