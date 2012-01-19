Jan 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 18, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cades Digitech Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Assigned Ceat Ltd CP CARE A1+ (SO) 200 Reaffirmed Ceat Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 7000 Reaffirmed Gulshan Polyols Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 25.1 Reaffirmed Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Revised Ltd. from CARE A4+ Ksl & Industries Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 250 Revised from CARE A4+ Megha Fibre Glass Industries Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 230 Reaffirmed Resins & Allied Products ST Bk Fac CARE A3 200 Assigned Sahiba Fabrics Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 30 Assigned Shah Paper Mills Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 340 Revised from CARE A3 Smt. Nandamuri Basava Taraka Rama ST Bk Fac CAREA4+ 6 Assigned Rao Memorial Cancer Foundation & Research Centre Sumit Diamond India Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 495 Reaffirmed Symatic Engineering Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - BG CARE A3 15 Assigned Vestas Wind Technology India Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Ltd. Wires & Fabriks (Sa) Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 56.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Axis It&T Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 84 Assigned Axis It&T Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 102.5 Assigned A3 Cades Digitech Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 19.5 Assigned Cades Digitech Pvt. Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 50 Assigned A3 Ceat Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 8387.3 Reaffirmed Dlf Akruti Info Parks (Pune) Ltd Bk facility CARE BB (SO) - Withdrawn Gayatri Rice Mill LT Bk Fac CARE BB 237 Reaffirmed Goldfinch Jewellery Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Gulshan Polyols Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 803.1 Reaffirmed Interjewel Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1800 Reaffirmed Ircon International Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AAA/CARE 30115.8 Reaffirmed A1+ Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate LT Bk Fac CARE B 2395.6 Revised Ltd. from CARE BB+ K- Lifestyle & Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 2269 Revised from CARE BB+ Ksl & Industries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 6652.4 Revised from CARE BB+ Lic Housing Finance Ltd. NCD CARE AAA 178720 Reaffirmed Lic Housing Finance Ltd. Lower Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 750 Reaffirmed Lic Housing Finance Ltd. Upper Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 1600 Reaffirmed Megha Fibre Glass Industries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Montecarlo Construction Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 7400 Reaffirmed A2 Pioneer Builderrs Ltd LT Bk Fac - NFB CARE BBB- 950 Reaffirmed Ptc India Financial Services Ltd. NCD CARE A+ 3000 Assigned Rabirun Vinimay Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 6000 Assigned Sahiba Fabrics Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 484.7 Assigned Shah Paper Mills Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 665.4 Revised from CARE BBB Shree Shubham Logistics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 728.9 Revised from CARE BBB- Shree Shubham Logistics Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 250 Revised A3+ from CARE BBB-/ CARE A3 Smt. Nandamuri Basava Taraka Rama LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 753.9 Assigned Rao Memorial Cancer Foundation & Research Centre Sri Lakshmi Srinivasa Modern Rice LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 96.3 Reaffirmed Mill Symatic Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB 51.8 Assigned Symatic Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - CC CARE BBB 90 Assigned Tapi Prestressed Products Ltd. LT Bk Fac-Rupee TL CARE BBB+ 60 Revised from CARE A- Tapi Prestressed Products Ltd. LT FB Bk Fac - CC CARE BBB+ 440 Revised from CARE A- Tapi Prestressed Products Ltd. LT / ST Non-Fund CARE BBB+ 655 Revised Based Bk Fac - BG / /CARE A2 from CARE LOC A- / CARE A2+ Vestas Wind Technology India Pvt LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE 2600 Reaffirmed Ltd. A1+ Wires & Fabriks (Sa) Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 728.1 Reaffirmed Wires & Fabriks (Sa) Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 10 Reaffirmed A3+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.