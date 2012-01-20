India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
Jan 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 19, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhijeet Infrastructure Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 750 Assigned Arcadia Shipping Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 500 Reaffirmed Cyber Media (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 38.1 Assigned Mars Plywood Industries Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 357.5 Reaffirmed Mott Macdonald Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 270 Reaffirmed Raymond Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 3709.5 Reaffirmed Raymond Ltd CP/ ST debt CARE A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Srei Equipment Finance Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 10600 Reaffirmed The Rajaratna Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 57.9 Reaffirmed Topworth Steel & Power Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 3270 Revised from CARE A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhijeet Infrastructure Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 5995.2 Reaffirmed Arcadia Shipping Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2244 Reaffirmed C Mohanlal Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac BB-/PR4 Suspended Cyber Media (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 120.6 Assigned Dighi Port Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 8023 Revised from CARE BBB- India Tv Interactive Media Pvt. Ltd.LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 222.5 Reaffirmed M/S R. K. Vision LT Bk Fac CARE B 72 Assigned M/S. Shairu Gems LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1392 Reaffirmed Mars Plywood Industries Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 149 Reaffirmed Mott Macdonald Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 120 Reaffirmed MRK Pipes Ltd Bk Fac BB/PR4 Suspended Raymond Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 14850 Reaffirmed Srei Equipment Finance Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 90503 Reaffirmed Stfcl Direct Assignment - December Assignee Payouts CARE AAA (SO) 1256.5 Assigned 11 Stfcl Direct Assignment - December Credit Collateral - CARE BBB (SO) 104.5 Assigned 11 Second Loss Fac The Rajaratna Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 166 Reaffirmed Topworth Steel & Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 3259.7 Revised from CARE BB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: