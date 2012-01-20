Jan 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 19, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhijeet Infrastructure Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 750 Assigned Arcadia Shipping Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 500 Reaffirmed Cyber Media (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 38.1 Assigned Mars Plywood Industries Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 357.5 Reaffirmed Mott Macdonald Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 270 Reaffirmed Raymond Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 3709.5 Reaffirmed Raymond Ltd CP/ ST debt CARE A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Srei Equipment Finance Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 10600 Reaffirmed The Rajaratna Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 57.9 Reaffirmed Topworth Steel & Power Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 3270 Revised from CARE A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhijeet Infrastructure Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 5995.2 Reaffirmed Arcadia Shipping Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2244 Reaffirmed C Mohanlal Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac BB-/PR4 Suspended Cyber Media (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 120.6 Assigned Dighi Port Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 8023 Revised from CARE BBB- India Tv Interactive Media Pvt. Ltd.LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 222.5 Reaffirmed M/S R. K. Vision LT Bk Fac CARE B 72 Assigned M/S. Shairu Gems LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1392 Reaffirmed Mars Plywood Industries Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 149 Reaffirmed Mott Macdonald Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 120 Reaffirmed MRK Pipes Ltd Bk Fac BB/PR4 Suspended Raymond Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 14850 Reaffirmed Srei Equipment Finance Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 90503 Reaffirmed Stfcl Direct Assignment - December Assignee Payouts CARE AAA (SO) 1256.5 Assigned 11 Stfcl Direct Assignment - December Credit Collateral - CARE BBB (SO) 104.5 Assigned 11 Second Loss Fac The Rajaratna Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 166 Reaffirmed Topworth Steel & Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 3259.7 Revised from CARE BB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)