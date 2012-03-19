Mar 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 16, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agson Global Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 30 Reaffirmed Ajanta Manufacturing Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 350 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 20 Cr Amazon Ceramics Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE D 45 Assigned Bansal Extraction & Exports Pvt Ltd.ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Bil Infratech Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3(SO) 20 Assigned Century Appliances Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 540 Reaffirmed Gogoal Hydro Power Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 125 Revised from CARE A2 GPT Healthcare Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 25 Reaffirmed Janki Cotton Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Pratibha Fabrics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 8 Reaffirmed Regent Granito (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 6.5 Cr Shri Shyam Ispat (India) Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed Syndicate Bank CD CARE A1+ 200000 Assigned Enhanced from Rs 15,000 Cr LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agson Global Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1500 Reaffirmed Ajanta Manufacturing Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Alta Laboratories Ltd Bk Fac BB+/PR4 Suspended Amazon Ceramics Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 234.6 Assigned Amjey Chemicals Bk Fac BB+/PR4 Suspended Bansal Extraction & Exports Pvt Ltd.LT Bk Fac CARE B 144.7 Assigned Bansal Extraction & Exports Pvt Ltd.Bk Fac CARE B/A4 660 Assigned Bil Infratech Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 120 Assigned Bil Infratech Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 500 Assigned /A3(SO) Bil Infratech Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 860 Assigned /A3(SO) Century Appliances Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1250 Reaffirmed Gangavaram Port Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL Phase CARE A 10273.6 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs.1049.13 crore Gangavaram Port Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL Phase CARE A 9890.5 Assigned II) Gangavaram Port Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A- Withdrawn (Subordinate Debt) Gogoal Hydro Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 110 Reaffirmed Gpt Healthcare Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 297 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 32.9 Cr GPT Healthcare Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB /A3 600 Reaffirmed Hussain Sheth Ispat (Ship Breaking) Bk Fac CARE BB/A4 200 Assigned Janki Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 10.8 Assigned Krishnaveni Fertilizers Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 55 Assigned Pratibha Fabrics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 118.7 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs.13.95 crore Ramkrupa Ginning & Pressing Pvt Ltd.LT Bk Fac CARE B 158.9 Assigned Regent Granito (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 4588 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 32.98 Cr Shree Ganesh Cotex LT Bk Fac CARE B 113.1 Assigned Shree Ramakrishna Exports Bk Fac BB/PR4 Suspended Shri Shyam Ispat (India) Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 966.4 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs.101.80 crore Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA 1000 Assigned Suruchi Spices Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 206.1 Assigned Transstroy Bhopal Bypass Tollways LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2130 Assigned Pvt Ltd. Vadinar Ports & Terminal Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BBB /A3 6500* Revised from CARE BBB-/A3 *including non fund based facility of Rs.340 crore as a sublimit of Term Loan Welspun Pipes, Inc LT Bk Fac* CARE AA-(SO) 782.8 Assigned * Secured by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees provided by the parent company, Welspun Corp Ltd. (rated CARE AA-/A1+), to the lenders of Welspun Pipes, Inc. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.